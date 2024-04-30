EQS-News: New ISG study: q.beyond confirmed as Microsoft Leader

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Study

New ISG study: q.beyond confirmed as Microsoft Leader



30.04.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

New ISG study: q.beyond confirmed as Microsoft Leader

q.beyond is once more a “Leader” in “Microsoft 365 Services - Midmarket” and “SAP on Azure Services”

It is also a “Rising Star” for the first time for “Power Platform Services” and “Generative AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds”

Combination of consulting and operations expertise pays off

Cologne, 30 April 2024 – In the new “ISG Provider LensTM Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem 2024”, q.beyond AG has been designated for the second time running in this provider comparison as a “Leader” in the two market categories of “Microsoft 365 Services – Midmarket” and “SAP on Azure Services”. In two further segments, “Power Platform Services” and “Generative AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds”, q.beyond has also been designated for the first time as a “Rising Star”. According to ISG, this status is granted to companies with promising portfolios and great future potential. For “Managed Services for Azure – Midmarket”, ISG also views q.beyond AG as a particularly competitive “Market Challenger”.

ISG is a leading global market research and analysis company in the technology segment. The current study compares the services offered by Microsoft service providers in the various segments of the Microsoft ecosystem and thus supports decision-makers when procuring services.

“Custom-fit services and clear roadmaps”

According to ISG, q.beyond’s “Leader” status in the “SAP on Azure Services” market segment is due above all to its wide-ranging SAP expertise, its innovative solutions for the supply chain and its focus on security and compliance. “q.beyond is synonymous with excellence in the digital transformation. With its leading SAP expertise and forward-looking security standards, it guides companies seamlessly into the cloud”, comments Axel Oppermann, Senior Analyst at ISG and leading author of the study, in summarising the assessment. “q.beyond’s solutions in this market segment set standards in terms of their innovation and reliability.”

In its substantiation of q.beyond’s “Leader” status for „Microsoft 365 Services – Midmarket”, ISG stresses that the company has “a clear overview of the market and a profound understanding of its customers”. Furthermore, the IT service provider combined technical expertise with methodical competence, enabling its customers to benefit from “custom-fit services, clear roadmaps and reliability”.

Combination of highly secure solutions and compliance

This combination of highly secure solutions and an ability to ally security with compliance and development enabled q.beyond to achieve “Rising Star” status in the “Power Platform Services” market segment for the first time this year. The company’s strengths are to be found above all in its wide variety of automation solutions, its end-to-end service portfolio, ranging from pre-sales consulting to implementation through to training and operations, as well as in its individual customer solutions.

In the Microsoft segment of “Generative AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds”, q.beyond is the only provider designated as a “Rising Star”. Here too, it was above all the company’s innovative security and compliance solutions and its combination of consulting and implementation expertise that led to the designation. The ISG analysts also highlighted its “clear view of market trends in the field of generative AI”.

From planning through to implementation

“Cloud, AI and security are currently the most prominent topics that are occupying our customers and us, so we are especially pleased that ISG has issued designations for our services in these areas in its latest study”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. “Not only that: These designations further underline the success of our strategic approach of offering end-to-end support to our customers. Alongside implementing and operating IT services, this also entails prior evaluation and consulting.” In IT modernisation workshops, customers and q.beyond record the current IT situation, evaluate this and jointly define what the IT landscape should look like in future. The IT service provider is also a designated Microsoft Solutions Partner and, within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program (MCPP), has five general designations and five designations as expert for proven specialisations.

Interested parties can find further information and the entire study at this link: https://www.qbeyond.de/isg24/



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



