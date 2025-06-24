CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
|
24.06.2025 12:15:33
EQS-News: New Management Board for the CENIT Group
|
EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Johannes Fues to become new CFO & CTrO of CENIT
Stuttgart, June 24, 2025 – Effective July 1, 2025, the CENIT Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Johannes Fues to the Management Board of CENIT AG.
CENIT AG announces a change in leadership: Dr. Johannes Fues will become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO) of the internationally operating IT and software consultancy CENIT as of July 1, 2025. In this role, he will be responsible for the financial management of the listed IT company as well as the group-wide transformation along strategic growth and efficiency paths.
Dr. Fues began his professional career in management consulting – amongst others at Dr. Wieselhuber & Partner – and subsequently took on operational management positions in investment companies and industrial enterprises. Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENIT AG, welcomes Dr. Johannes Fues, saying: "We are pleased to welcome Johannes Fues, an experienced and accomplished expert and charismatic leader, to the CENIT Management Board." "Together with Johannes Fues, we will continue the consistent implementation of the CENIT 2030 strategy with the ambitious profitability target. I am looking forward to a productive and successful collaboration," explains Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG.
The previous CFO, Axel Otto, has expressed his wish regarding a new professional challenge to the Supervisory Board. He will end his mandate by mutual agreement as of June 30, 2025. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Axel Otto for his commitment and work in recent years and wishes him a good start in his new position.
Dr. Johannes Fues
Picture : CENIT AG, Stuttgart
About CENIT
As a holistic partner to its customers, CENIT assumes responsibility from consulting to the implementation of innovative IT solutions through to cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to the specific situation of each company, ensuring the practical relevance that enables measurable operational optimization. For over 35 years, CENIT has been realizing competitive advantages for renowned customers in key economic sectors.
CENIT employs approximately 1000 people who serve customers worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, tool and mold making, financial services, retail, and consumer goods sectors. www.cenit.com
CENIT on social media
24.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2159674
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2159674 24.06.2025 CET/CEST
