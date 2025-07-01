EQS-News: One World Products, Inc. Appoints William Rowland as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products, Inc. Appoints William Rowland as Chief Financial Officer



01.07.2025 / 13:49 CET/CEST

LAS VEGAS, NV - July 1, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (“OWP”) (OTCQB: OWPC), a leading developer of sustainable materials for automotive and industrial markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of William “Bill” Rowland, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Rowland brings decades of leadership in financial management, operations, and corporate development across a diverse range of industries. He has held senior executive positions at both private and public organizations and brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence, managing complex financial initiatives, and delivering strategic growth.

A graduate of Indiana University and a former consultant at KPMG, Rowland has led financial restructuring and expansion strategies across various sectors. His leadership experience includes roles as CFO, CDO, and Corporate Secretary, as well as involvement in development management firms, both as founder and executive. Most recently, he has directed acquisition and development strategies for healthcare and resort assets nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Bill to the One World team,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products. “His extensive financial leadership and operational background will be a tremendous asset as we continue scaling our automotive initiatives and expanding our presence in sustainable materials. Bill’s experience and insight will help us strengthen our financial operations and strategically position the company for long-term growth.”

Rowland will be instrumental in leading the Company’s financial planning and analysis, reporting, and operational strategy as OWP moves forward with commercialization and new market expansion.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is a producer of sustainable materials serving the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods sectors. The Company partners with industry leaders to develop high-performance solutions that reduce environmental impact and support the transition to renewable inputs in global supply chains.

