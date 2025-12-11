EQS-News: Over-subscribed cash capital increase – Enapter AG completes €12 million financing

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Over-subscribed cash capital increase – Enapter AG completes €12 million financing



11.12.2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Over-subscribed cash capital increase – Enapter AG completes €12 million financing

• Cash capital increase over-subscribed by 46%

• Total capital measure of over €12 million completed

Hamburg, 11 December 2025. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has successfully completed the capital increase against cash contributions launched on 25 November 2025. The placement was in high demand and oversubscribed by around 46%. Existing shareholders who have registered for the over-subscription will receive an allocation ratio of approximately 64%. Due to the high demand, the backstop commitment pledged by CVI Investments did not need to be utilised.

A total of 1,518,988 new bearer shares will be issued. The company's share capital will thus increase to €32,071,922. The new shares were placed at an issue price of €1.58 per share.

The new shares are scheduled to be listed under the existing ISIN DE000A255G02 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg on 16 December 2025. The shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2025.

The capital increase is part of the previously announced multi-stage capital measure totalling €12 million, which also includes a zero-coupon mandatory convertible bond in the amount of €9.6 million (see ad hoc announcement dated 12 November 2025).

As previously announced, this convertible bond was subscribed by the two existing institutional investors, Svelland Global Trading Master Fund Limited and CVI-Investments, Inc. Both investors had jointly committed to placing the entire volume, less the proceeds from the subscription offer to existing shareholders.

This means that the overall financing structure has been successfully implemented. The two existing investors have also agreed to a six-month lock-up period for both the shares acquired as part of the capital measure and all shares already held. This means that a total of around 65% of the shares outstanding after the capital increase are subject to the lock-up.

The capital increase was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as the subscription agent.

About Enapter

Enapter is market leader in the field of AEM electrolyzers - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind through a unique modular design, resulting in highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use by more than 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany with a research and production site in Italy and a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



