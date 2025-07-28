Pantaflix Aktie
EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Anti-War Film THE TIGER Becomes First German Amazon Original Movie to Launch in Movie Theaters
|
EQS-News: PAL Next AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PAL Next AG: Anti-War Film THE TIGER Becomes First German Amazon Original Movie to Launch in Movie Theaters
THE TIGER was completed in financial year 2024. The decision by Amazon MGM Studios to release the film in German cinemas ahead of its streaming debut highlights both the thematic relevance and the production quality of the project.
The trailer for DER TIGER is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uZWlKGRZis.
Eastern Front, 1943: The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission deep into enemy territory. What begins as a tactical operation turns, under the influence of methamphetamine, into a psychological descent into hell – a dark journey into the heart of darkness.
The film was directed by Dennis Gansel (Before the Fall, The Wave), who developed the screenplay together with Colin Teevan. Producers are Frank Kusche and Dan Maag. The leading roles are played by David Schütter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz, Sebastian Urzendowsky, and Yoran Leicher. Director of Photography is Carlo Jelavic, with Production Design by Nick Palmer. Costume Design was by Anke Winckler, Hair & Make-up Design by Meg Tanner.
PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. and Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.
For further information, please visit www.pal-next.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
