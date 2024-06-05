EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: Leading Global Position and Outstanding Growth with Tenfold Increase in Revenue Since IPO on June 4, 1999

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PALFINGER AG: Leading Global Position and Outstanding Growth with Tenfold Increase in Revenue Since IPO on June 4, 1999



05.06.2024 / 13:59 CET/CEST

PALFINGER AG: Leading Global Position and Outstanding Growth with Tenfold Increase in Revenue Since IPO on June 4, 1999

Strong performance of PALFINGER shares, outperforming ATX

Clear dividend policy with continuous payouts

Palfinger family as stable core shareholder with 56.4 percent

Focus for the next few years continues to be on sustainable and profitable growth

On June 4, 2024, PALFINGER AG celebrated its 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This milestone marks a quarter century of growth and innovation.



History and stock exchange listing

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since June 4, 1999. The share is part of the ATX Prime and ATX Global Players Index as well as the Austrian Sustainability Index VÖNIX and has been included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index since 2018. In addition, the share is OTC traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich and Düsseldorf.



Successes since the IPO

“Since the IPO on June 4, 1999, PALFINGER has become established as the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. The IPO made it possible to expand the financing base and achieve our strategic goals. Access to capital markets has significantly supported growth,” says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG. Since the IPO, revenue has increased tenfold from EUR 243 million to EUR 2.45 billion.



Share price development

The PALFINGER share price has more than quadrupled since the IPO with a price of EUR 5.25. As a result, PALFINGER shares also outperformed ATX during this period, which only increased by around three times during the period. With a current share price of over EUR 24.0, PALFINGER AG is listed on the stock exchange with a market capitalization of more than EUR 900 million. The current analyst consensus is EUR 28.5.



Dividend policy

PALFINGER pursues a continuous dividend policy, with around a third of the annual profit being distributed to shareholders. For fiscal year 2023, a record dividend of EUR 1.05 per share was paid out to shareholders. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 4.0 percent.



Why the IPO?

The IPO has brought PALFINGER many advantages, including increased transparency through regular reporting, improved access to capital for growth initiatives, strengthening the brand through public awareness and an expanded pool of investors with institutional and private shareholders worldwide. “We have been able to successfully place several promissory note loans, with the last two being linked to sustainability indicators,” adds Felix Strohbichler, CFO of PALFINGER AG.



General information about PALFINGER shares

ISIN: AT0000758305

Stock symbol: PAL

Number of shares: 37,593,258 shares

Freefloat: 36.1%; Palfinger family 56.4%; treasury shares: 7.5%

Stock exchanges: Vienna Stock Exchange (Prime Market); OTC in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich and Düsseldorf

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,700 employees (without contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2023 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.



For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 |



Texts and their accompanying images are available in the “News” section of

