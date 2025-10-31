EQS-News: ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025



31.10.2025 / 23:49 CET/CEST

ParTec AG publishes half-year results for 2025

Munich, October 31, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) today published its half-year report for the period from January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB - German Commercial Code).

In the first half of 2025, ParTec recorded total revenues of €37.5 million (same period last year: €10.7 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €11.4 million, while net income for the period totaled €7.6 million (same period last year: EBT €0.3 million, net income €5.7 million).

The result was mainly driven by the scheduled implementation of the European exascale project JUPITER at Forschungszentrum Jülich. JUPITER is Europe's first exascale supercomputer and is one of the most powerful and energy-efficient systems in its class.

In addition, ParTec was involved in other European high-performance computing projects during the reporting period, including MareNostrum V at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, LEONARDO in Italy, and its planned AI systems ELBJUWEL (Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf), VESUVIO (University of Naples), and PAKS (Hungary).

The 2025 half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the website at www.par-tec.com.

About ParTec

ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of supercomputers for high-performance computing and AI based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. Its offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite, developed, supported in production and maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in AI.

Further information about the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing, AI and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

