EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE strengthens the Management Board to further accelerate growth

PharmaSGP Holding SE strengthens the Management Board to further accelerate growth

PharmaSGP expands the Management Board as of July 1, 2024 with Peter Gerckens as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a newly created position

Peter Gerckens will be responsible for international markets, sales and new businesses

Gräfelfing, June 21, 2024 – German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE is expanding its existing management team with Peter Gerckens as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as of July 1, 2024. With the newly created CCO position, PharmaSGP is bringing additional management expertise into the company and thus further strengthens the foundation for the continuation of the profitable growth course in the coming years.

Peter Gerckens (37) started his career in 2012 at Procter & Gamble in the marketing department and moved to McKinsey's Munich office in 2013. There he advised clients on strategic and operational issues for over eight years, including in the consumer goods industry. Before joining PharmaSGP, Mr. Gerckens was Managing Director of a market-leading, medium-sized media company in Munich with more than 100 employees. His responsibilities there included finance, marketing and several business units. In his role as CCO at PharmaSGP, Mr. Gerckens will be responsible for the expansion of international markets, sales and new businesses.

Peter Gerckens is a business economist and holds a Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from the University of St. Gallen, a Master's degree (M.Sc.) from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Natalie Weigand, CEO of PharmaSGP: “PharmaSGP has been pursuing a successful growth strategy for years and was able to generate revenues of more than €100 million for the first time in 2023 with a continued attractive adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%. In order to further increase our market share in the dynamically growing healthcare and pharmaceutical market, we are now strengthening our management team with a Chief Commercial Officer. In Peter Gerckens, we have gained an experienced manager with strong implementation skills for this position and we are convinced that he will make a decisive contribution to achieving our ambitious growth targets."





ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company’s core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2023, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €101.1 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP’s product offering, increase PharmaSGP’s European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.