Plan Optik Aktie
WKN: A0HGQS / ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8
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29.04.2026 10:34:23
EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Annual Report 2025
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EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Annual Report 2025
The 2025 Annual Report is available to download at planoptik.com. Over the past financial year, we have repositioned PLANOPTIK AG through a whole range of initiatives.
We have consolidated our core operational activities into a single company and now serve all business areas through PLANOPTIK AG. From wafers and components for microfluidics and healthcare to wafers for semiconductor technology or microsystems technology for sensor applications. We now offer all our products under a single brand: PLANOPTIK.
We have divested ourselves of non-core activities and used the freed-up resources to strengthen our sales organisation. With new sales initiatives and additional trade fair appearances, we have increased our presence in our target markets.
Last but not least, we have restructured our stock market listing and our shares are now listed on the General Standard of the Regulated Market. This creates greater transparency and security for our shareholders and for PLANOPTIK itself, whilst also facilitating better access to new shareholder groups.
Although geopolitical risks to the global economy have recently increased, we continue to expect to increase our consolidated turnover by more than EUR 1 million in the 2026 financial year. This is because key customers have completed their destocking and have announced plans to increase their orders.
Expenditure on our sales initiatives, production expansions and general cost increases, coupled with inflationary risks will continue to impact our results in the current financial year. Nevertheless, we expect a significant improvement in consolidated earnings for the current financial year.
We are currently preparing for the wafer-based series production of components with several new customers. If the series ramp-up is successful, we expect these new customer relationships to have a significant impact on Group revenue in the coming years. Whilst these new customers are likely to have only a minor impact on growth in the current financial year, the expected series ramp-ups from 2027 onwards are expected to result in a further significant increase in Group revenue.
Contact:
Stefan Thoma
PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
D-56479 Elsoff
Telephone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52
investor.relations@planoptik.com
About PLANOPTIK
PLANOPTIK AG sets global standards in the use of glass in microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry. Manufacturers from over 40 countries use PLANOPTIK wafers and microstructured components in their products. These are used in state-of-the-art sensors, in ever-smaller microelectronics, and to open up new possibilities in microfluidics for medical diagnostics and therapy.
We work with our customers and partners to develop the latest products and ensure the precise manufacture of microcomponents. The latest wafer-based production technologies enable fast and customised solutions for high production volumes.
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PLANOPTIK AG
|Ueber der Bitz 3
|56479 Elsoff
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2664 5068-0
|Fax:
|+49 2664 5068-91
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@planoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.planoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQS8
|WKN:
|A0HGQS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317734
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317734 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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29.04.26
|EQS-News: PLANOPTIK AG: Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
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