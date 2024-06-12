EQS-News: PSI Strengthens Management in Technology and Development

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PSI Strengthens Management in Technology and Development



12.06.2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PSI Strengthens Management in Technology and Development

Erol Bozak takes over the newly created position of CTO



Berlin, June 12, 2024 - PSI appoints a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the first time and fills the position with Erol Bozak (50). His area of responsibility includes the central development team and the Research & Development activities. One of his focuses will be the cloud transformation of the PSI portfolio. With this strategic step, PSI underlines its commitment to innovation and technological excellence. Erol Bozak will report directly to the Executive Board.



“We are very pleased that we can strengthen our team with Erol Bozak. With his extensive experience in the SaaS and cloud environment, he is an enrichment and will significantly advance our cloud transformation,” says Robert Klaffus, CEO of PSI Software SE.



As co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) GmbH since 2010, Erol Bozak built up one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Europe. Prior to that, he was Program Manager at SAP, driving Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and cloud initiatives. The computer science graduate began his career in the Supply Chain Management department of Fraunhofer Gesellschaft. He holds an Executive MBA from Mannheim Business School and more than 40 patents granted in the USA in the areas of cloud computing, SaaS and Fintech.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de

12.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

