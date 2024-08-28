EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Commissioning of TAD 2 and 3 at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar is progressing according to plan

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: Commissioning of TAD 2 and 3 at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar is progressing according to plan



28.08.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrum Innovations AG: Commissioning of TAD 2 and 3 at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar is progressing according to plan

Third commissioning run of TAD 3 successfully completed

Optimisation work running according to plan

100% performance tests on TAD 2 and 3 will be carried out shortly



Dillingen/Saar, 28 August 2024 – As part of the site expansion of Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar, commissioning and optimisation work on TAD 2 and 3 are progressing according to plan. Most recently, the third commissioning run of TAD 3 was successfully completed after three weeks of continuous 24/7 operation. The reactor ran stably at over 70% of the planned nominal output, with the focus on the process stability required by customers. Due to the positive optimisation progress, Pyrum is planning to carry out a performance test on TAD 2 in the coming weeks. The reactor is to be run up to 100% of the planned nominal output for the first time. The data will then be evaluated and optimised before the duration of the commissioning runs at full throughput is successively increased and TAD 3 is then also tested at 100% of the planned nominal output. Commissioning of the two reactors is now sufficiently advanced that no further significant problems are to be expected and the first tests can therefore be carried out at the maximum nominal output.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “Both systems are running so well that we are now focussing on the 100% performance test of TAD 2 and TAD 3. We are very satisfied and proud of our entire team, which is doing an exceptional job. We have learnt a lot over the last eight months, so that we can look to the future with confidence and better plan and therefore shorten future start-ups. At this point, it is important to mention once again that during commissioning of this kind, all system components are gradually pushed to their limits before they run at 100% together. This ensures the safety of our employees and our systems. It is not unusual for short periods of smoke, vapour and odours to occur. The incidents that have occurred in this context so far, which can usually occur during the commissioning of an industrial plant, have all been harmless and have proven the correct functioning of our safety systems.”

Interested shareholders will soon receive further information on the expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar and the new plant in Perl/Besch in Pyrum Innovations AG's investor newsletter. The newsletter can be subscribed to at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/ir-contact/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: presse@pyrum.net