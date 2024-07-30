EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG concludes framework agreement with Continental for long-term acceptance of its recovered Carbon Black

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

Pyrum Innovations AG concludes framework agreement with Continental for long-term acceptance of its recovered Carbon Black

Dillingen / Saar, 30 July 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) and Continental today signed a framework agreement for the long-term purchase of Pyrum’s recovered Carbon Black (rCB). The agreement covers the rCB purchase quantities for at least two Pyrum plants, with a term of ten years. Continental will also supply Pyrum with end-of-life tyres. In addition, Continental has agreed to make an advance payment for future rCB deliveries.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The expansion of our collaboration with Continental is a very important step for us. To enable Continental to use our rCB in the series production of car tyres in the future, we are continuously working on its further development as part of a development partnership. Together, we have already succeeded in ensuring that all newly produced forklift tyres at the Continental tyre plant in Korbach, Hesse, contain our rCB.”

Jorge Almeida, Head of Sustainability Continental Tires: "Recycled raw materials are becoming increasingly important in our tire production. To further increase the circularity of our products, we need to think differently. We need to move from an "end-of-life" to an "end-of-use" tire concept. This means that the end of a tire's intended use phase must become the beginning of a new opportunity. Together with Pyrum, we are developing highly efficient processes to recycle as many components and materials as possible from an end-of-use tire back into our production cycle."

The new Pyrum plant is to be built in Perl-Besch on the Moselle by the end of 2025 and will double Pyrum's recycling capacity from 20,000 tonnes to 40,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres. The final application documents for the early start of construction are currently being prepared and are expected to be finalised and submitted by the beginning of August 2024. Once the application documents have been approved, the ground-breaking ceremony will take place at the new site in Perl-Besch. Construction is currently scheduled to start at the beginning of October 2024.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

