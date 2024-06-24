EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Expansion of the use of Pyrum rCB in the Schwalbe tyre product range

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Pyrum Innovations AG: Expansion of the use of Pyrum rCB in the Schwalbe tyre product range



24.06.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Expansion of the use of Pyrum rCB in the Schwalbe tyre product range

Pyrum rCB is used in the production of 70% of the Schwalbe tyre product range

940,000 bicycle tyres already recycled through Pyrum thermolysis

Dillingen / Saar, 24 June 2024 – One year after bicycle tyre manufacturer Schwalbe introduced the world's first circular tyre using the Pyrum rCB, the use of rCBs in tyre production is being massively expanded. From now on, 70% of all Schwalbe tyres will be made of Pyrum rCB. Pyrum takes over the recycling of the tyres in the recycling system. The recovered carbon black is returned to Schwalbe to produce new bicycle tyres. The rCB replaces 100% of fossil carbon black in the production of new bicycle tyres without compromising on quality and at the same time saves 80% CO₂ equivalent. Thanks to the wide range of possible applications, rCB is now also used in Schwalbe's high-end tyres for road, gravel and mountain bikes as well as in city and cargo bikes.

Felix Jahn, Head of CSR at Schwalbe: “This is another milestone on our path of ecological responsibility. Thanks to intensive research and development work, we have succeeded in switching to the use of rCB without having to compromise on the quality and performance of the tyres. This is always our top priority when using recycled materials.”

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “It's great for us to see how our rCB is becoming increasingly important in sustainable tyre production. The fact that 70% of the Schwalbe range is already made from our rCB not only proves the quality of our product, but also shows that great things can be achieved with a lot of commitment and cooperation.”

To date, 940,000 bicycle tyres have already been recycled and returned to the cycle. Schwalbe is already conducting intensive research into using rCB for the production of its entire tyre range in the future.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

