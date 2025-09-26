EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first half of 2025

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first half of 2025



26.09.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the first half of 2025

Revenue increases by 79% to EUR 1,267 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 708 thousand)

Total output rises by 48% to EUR 6,712 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 4,536 thousand)

EBITDA improves to EUR -2,358 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -3,183 thousand) as a result of investment subsidies affecting income (one-time effect), EBIT to EUR -3,942 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -4,289 thousand)

Consolidated net income for the period also improved slightly to EUR -4,582 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -4,787 thousand)

Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year unchanged, total output expected to be below expectations

Dillingen / Saar, 26 September 2025 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) published its consolidated financial report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2025 today. Revenue in the first six months amounted to EUR 1,267 thousand, up around 79% on the same period last year (H1 2024: EUR 708 thousand). Capitalized own work amounted to EUR 5,214 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 3,614 thousand). The increase corresponds to ongoing investments (material and labor costs) for the planned construction of the second Pyrum plant in Perl-Besch and the assembly and commissioning work for the pyrolysis gas power generation and grinding and pelletizing plant in Dillingen. Total output increased by around 48% to EUR 6,712 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 4,536 thousand) due to the increase in revenue and higher capitalizable own work.

Other operating income nearly tripled compared to the previous year, reaching EUR 2,303 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 800 thousand). This was due to investment subsidies of EUR 2,011 thousand for the creation of jobs in Dillingen, resulting from the completion of the main facilities for the plant expansion. Other operating expenses were significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at EUR 2,176 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 1,600 thousand). This was due to the new running costs incurred by the operation of TAD 2 and TAD 3. EBITDA amounted to EUR -2,358 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -3,183 thousand), while EBIT was EUR -3,942 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -4,289 thousand). Adjusted for non-recurring investment grants of EUR 2,011 thousand (H1 2024: EUR 531 thousand), adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR -4,369 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -3,714 thousand) and adjusted EBIT to EUR -5,954 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -4,820 thousand). The consolidated net result for the period amounted to EUR -4,582 thousand (H1 2024: EUR -4,787 thousand). Available liquidity as of 30 June 2025, amounted to EUR 2,878 thousand (31 December 2024: EUR 11,740 thousand).

After the balance sheet date, a capital increase was carried out in July 2025, raising EUR 5.6 million in additional equity through the placement of new shares.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "Unfortunately, we are not yet where we want to be in terms of the throughput of the new grinding and pelletizing plant, but we are working closely with the manufacturer to find a solution. Ideally, the necessary adjustments should take place in December 2025, but no later than in the first quarter of 2026. In the meantime, a stable process for production of 600-800 kg/h at 12-14 hours per day should lead to significant increases in sales in the fourth quarter. For the remainder of 2025, our main focus will be on the start of construction in Perl-Besch and the successful completion of the commissioning of the new grinding and pelletizing plant. In doing so, we want to lay the foundation for a significant expansion of capacity and increasing sales."

Current developments in the expansion of the Dillingen site and the construction of the new plant in Perl-Besch

In order to achieve a substantial increase in sales, the recovered carbon black (rCB) produced in the new reactors must be ground and pelletized. The combined commissioning of both plants began on schedule in July 2025. In the meantime, a throughput of 800 kg/h has been achieved for a short time, meeting the customer's quality standards. Initial samples have already been delivered to tyre manufacturers, and Schwalbe has also purchased its first small quantities. The grinding process is achieving the target volume of 1,650 kg/h. However, it has not yet been possible to achieve this target throughput in pelletization. The problem is allocated in the area of material transport between the two plants, and the manufacturer is working on a suitable solution.

Furthermore, the first maintenance of the two new production lines TAD 2 and 3 was successfully completed at the Dillingen site, and the cleaning cycles of the plant were extended from four to eight weeks – without compromising on quality.

In Perl-Besch, the site of the new plant can now be officially connected to the transport network and detailed planning for the construction work can begin. Overall, the planning is already well advanced – the initial preparatory groundwork has been successfully completed, long leads have been ordered, and architects have been commissioned. The symbolic ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled to take place before the end of this year.

Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2025 confirmed

For the full year 2025, management continues to anticipate an increase in consolidated revenue from plant operations and revenue from consulting contracts with customers. Overall, revenue of between EUR 4.5 million and EUR 6.0 million is still forecast. Based on the current status of work and planning in the project business, the company now expects the Group's total output for the 2025 financial year to be in the range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 20 million to EUR 25 million. The extensive investments in plant components, originally planned for the second half of 2025, will be postponed to the first half of 2026. The Group's earnings before interest and taxes for the full year 2025 are still expected to be in the range of EUR -8.5 million to EUR -10.5 million.

Pyrum Innovations AG is offering an English-language webcast for investors, analysts, private shareholders and members of the press on current business developments today, Friday, 26 September 2025, at 11:00 am (CEST). Interested parties can register to participate at https://www.appairtime.com/event/537ca059-a7d8-44a7-ae58-447414c23a10.

The Group Interim Report for the first half of 2025 of Pyrum Innovations AG is available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tyres. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tyres and plastics tob e recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as thermolysis oil and rCB (recovered Carbon Black), which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Thanks to respected certificates such as REACH and ISCC Plus, the products are high-quality, sustainable and renewable. Pyrum has already received multiple awards for its innovative solutions and continues to research potential waste streams.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

Contact us

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: presse@pyrum.net