EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: First pyrolysis oil produced in new reactor

Pyrum Innovations AG: First pyrolysis oil produced in new reactor



09.11.2023

Reactor ramped up to target temperature under production conditions for the first time

All circuits run as planned in terms of process engineering

Longer test production run of the reactor planned until the end of the year

Dillingen / Saar, 9 November 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, announces the first successful warm-up of the new reactor 2 at its main plant in Dillingen/Saar. In this context, the reactor was started up and heated to the production temperature of around 650 °C for the first time. It was fed with granulate and the dosing system was successfully tested so that the first pyrolysis oil could be produced in small quantities.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “In the course of the warm commissioning that started at the end of October, we can announce the next success story. The first warm-up was completed as planned and all systems and circuits worked as intended. We will now analyse the findings and incorporate them into the further warm commissioning. After a further test run in around two weeks' time, we plan to carry out the first longer test production run of the reactor in December and produce pyrolysis oil continuously. Reactor 3 is to follow shortly afterwards.”

After the initial warm-up, the reactor was shut down again in a controlled manner. After the start of continuous test operation, the throughput of the first new line is gradually ramped up to 75%. All the experience gained from line 2 will then be transferred to line 3 and line 3 will also be ramped up to 75% throughput as quickly as possible. Both lines are then gradually ramped up to 100%. The entire process up to full capacity utilisation is carried out as quickly as possible, but can take several months, as is usual for plants of this size.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/

