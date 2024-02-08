|
08.02.2024 10:00:06
EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Municipal council in Perl-Besch approves development plan for new Pyrum plant
|
EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrum Innovations AG: Municipal council in Perl-Besch approves development plan for new Pyrum plant
Dillingen / Saar, 8 February 2024 – The municipal council of Perl-Besch on the Mosel in Saarland has approved the development plan for the site of the new plant of Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) by a large majority. This means that the company, a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has created the necessary prerequisites and can immediately start detailed planning. As a further step towards expanding its own production capacities, Pyrum plans to build a new pyrolysis plant in Perl-Besch by the end of 2025, modelled on the facility at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes of ELT per year. The wholly owned subsidiary "Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH" was founded at the beginning of January to operate the second Pyrum plant in Saarland.
Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “We continue to push the pace. Only around eight weeks have passed between the initial approval of the local and municipal councils for the establishment of Pyrum in December 2023 and the current adoption of the final development plan. After demonstrating with the expansion of our main plant in Dillingen that our technology works and is scalable, we now want to roll out our pyrolysis process on a large scale in order to sustainably solve the recycling problem with used tyres. To this end, we have already ordered the first plant components with notoriously long delivery times and construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024.”
New investor newsletter launched
To provide its shareholders with even more comprehensive information on current developments, Pyrum has also sent out its first investor newsletter today. The newsletter will be published quarterly in future and will also answer the most important questions that the company regularly receives from investors. The first investor newsletter and all future newsletters are available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-news/. You can subscribe using the contact form at the following link: https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/ir-contact/.
About Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.
Contact
IR.on AG
Pyrum Innovations AG
08.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1832861
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1832861 08.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|45,80
|13,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.