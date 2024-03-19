EQS-News: q.beyond and Fraunhofer IGD agree data intelligence cooperation

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Alliance

q.beyond and Fraunhofer IGD agree data intelligence cooperation



19.03.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

q.beyond and Fraunhofer IGD agree data intelligence cooperation

q.beyond’s “Data Solutions” subsidiary turns company data into value

Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD visualises data

Cologne/Darmstadt, 19 March 2024 – The Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD and IT service provider q.beyond are set to cooperate in the field of data processing and visualisation. This cooperation aims to detect potential optimisations in company processes and present these graphically in such a way as to simplify decisions on process enhancements.

Fraunhofer IGD and q.beyond will enable companies to exploit the wealth of data at their disposal by using scientific and pragmatic approaches. “Whether a company operates in retail, the energy sector or manufacturing, potential optimisations are concealed everywhere. With our joint new approach, this potential can be detected and now visualised and analysed particularly efficiently”, comments Marc Böning, Managing Director at q.beyond Data Solutions. “Our longstanding practical experience shows that company investments in data intelligence always pay off. Whether for purchasing decisions, selling off products or accessing new business models, for our customers the benefits of data intelligence are always immediately tangible.”

Using data to boost market position

q.beyond is currently already working with Fraunhofer IGD on a solution to visualise data for a customer in the energy sector. The scientists are now able, among other options, to detect irregularities in energy consumption with the assistance of specially developed artificial intelligence and to present this information graphically. q.beyond in turn advises the customer with regard to the technologies deployed and provides the corresponding data analysis tools.

Prof. Jörn Kohlhammer, Head of the Information Visualisation and Visual Analytics Department at Fraunhofer IGD comments: “q.beyond has far-reaching experience in analysing large quantities of data and access to numerous companies. We at Fraunhofer IGD have expertise in graphic solutions. That makes this cooperation very interesting to both parties: We can offer hands-on assistance to companies with their digitalisation projects and support their progress in a climate of global competition.”

q.beyond subsidiary continues to develop market

Alongside the cooperation now announced, q.beyond Data Solutions has further established itself in the market in recent times. Since q.beyond invested in the former “productive-data”, the data intelligence specialist has extended the terms of all contracts with existing customers, extended the scope of most contracts and attracted further companies for its services. Among others, its customers include larger retailers and insurers.

About Fraunhofer IGD

Fraunhofer IGD, with facilities in Darmstadt, Rostock and Kiel, excels with outstanding software solutions for visual computing and image and model-based information science. We transform information into images and images into information. We create new approaches to human-machine interactions, artificial intelligence and visualisation. More than 200 employees work to develop innovative technological application solutions and prototypes up to small series. These support customers and partners in processing large quantities of data, understanding complex systems and reaching well-founded decisions.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



