EQS-News: q.beyond and mgm technology partners agree partnership for Low Code Platform A12

q.beyond and mgm technology partners agree partnership for Low Code Platform A12

mgm’s A12 development platform forms the basis for numerous applications in the public and private sectors

q.beyond to contribute consulting and development expertise and secure IT environment at high-security data centres in Germany

Cologne/Munich, 17 January 2024 – Software company mgm technology partners (mgm) and IT service provider q.beyond will cooperate in future in implementing software development projects. The aim is to jointly support medium-sized companies and public-sector organisations in introducing future-proof business applications. Within the A12 partner programme, q.beyond will additionally draw on the platform to develop software for its medium-sized customers.

The mgm A12 Enterprise Low Code Platform is a development platform for business and IT teams. It enables large parts of web applications to be compiled without programming expertise and then maintained in the long term. A12 explicitly focuses on critical business applications and complex IT environments, such as those in sales, customer management, logistics, procurement, human resources and public administration applications.

Implementation and operation from a single source

This way, q.beyond will offer its customers the possibility to develop their IT far more efficiently by drawing on prefabricated modular applications that have been tried and tested over many years. The platform also provides the interfaces required to other company applications and security mechanisms, or allows these to be individually adapted. Here, the IT service provider will see to all aspects of implementation, including modelling and also testing the applications. Furthermore, if required q.beyond will host the applications in the private cloud at its high-security data centres in Germany. These are certified under standards including TÜV and ISO (TÜV TSI.STANDARD V4.3 Level 3 extended; ISO 9001:2015; ISO 27001:2013). Moreover, the data centres are powered by green electricity and q.beyond has recently signed up to the EU Code of Conduct on Data Centre Energy Efficiency.

“We are very much looking forward to working closely together with mgm in future. As technology companies in the German market, we will together pursue the goal of equipping our customers with the best IT tools and thus providing them with the decisive edge over their competitors. In addition, we aim to promote digitalisation initiatives in the public sector by offering pragmatic solutions”, comments Alexander Hartmann, a member of q.beyond’s management. “Our technology stacks are an optimal match. That means we can turn the applications developed based on A12 into reality from the very outset.”

A12 as turbo for modernising IT

For mgm technology partners, this new partnership offers a further opportunity to raise awareness for A12 and make contact with new target groups. “Thanks to q.beyond’s strength in the SME sector, we can jointly make A12 known at many innovative and strong SMEs”, explains Daniel Brodkorb, a member of mgm’s management. “Digitalising business processes and modernising IT landscapes by deploying Low Code applications can enhance efficiency, particularly for SMEs, while enabling them to respond more quickly to the advancing digital transformation. We are delighted that q.beyond, with its outstanding expertise in the IT and software business, has opted for our A12 partner programme.”

About mgm technology partners GmbH

mgm technology partners (mgm) is an international software company specializing in the development of individual business applications. For efficient implementation, mgm works with its own Low Code Platform A12 and the model-driven software development approach. Specialized competence teams for Digital Consulting, Design & Usability, Security, Quality Assurance, and SAP Process Optimization support effective project execution and also offer their services independently. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. It has more than 1,000 employees in seven countries, most of them in Germany. Since 2006, Allgeier SE is the largest shareholder.



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



