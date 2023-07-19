|
19.07.2023 10:00:03
EQS-News: q.beyond and Tchibo agree new digital partnership and extensions to contracts
q.beyond and Tchibo agree new digital partnership and extensions to contracts
Cologne, 19 July 2023 In transforming its IT landscape, Tchibo, the market leader for roasted coffee, is continuing to rely on q.beyond. The IT service provider successfully launched the latest S/4HANA SAP generation together with Tchibo and implemented this on a just-in-time basis in 2021 already. Now, the two companies have agreed a new digital partnership. The objectives here are to further transform and modernise Tchibos IT infrastructure, as well its process and application environment. New contracts with terms of several years have been concluded for the operation and further development of SAP solutions.
We are delighted to take these next steps to transform our IT environment together with our longstanding IT partner, comments Christoph Kastaun, Director of IT at Tchibo.
High IT service quality for Europe-wide retail business
q.beyond has provided numerous IT systems and core applications to Tchibo for many years now. Operating and further developing these requires a high degree of service quality, application expertise and system stability. The IT service provider operates many of these systems in the private cloud at its high-security ISO-certified data centres in Germany. The applications which Tchibo and q.beyond are now working to develop further include the SAP applications FI, HCM and Retail, as well as job scheduling and workload automation using Automic Software. These solutions will ensure smooth B2B and B2C operations for the multichannel retailer, which runs around 900 stores and national online shops in eight countries.
Our new digital partnership with Tchibo confirms our cloud strategy and our increased focus on the application and consulting business. By appropriately combining private and public cloud services and implementing the right applications, we are working with our customers to build IT landscapes that exactly meet their needs. And we offer them advice at every stage of our shared journey toward that goal, adds Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.
Process-oriented applications development for greater agility
Tchibo and q.beyond will in future take a comprehensive approach to developing and operating the retailers business processes and applications by drawing on DevOps methods: Rather than viewing the various processes exclusively from the perspective of the individual SAP modules, further development will in future account for the whole of the process chain. Here, q.beyond can draw on a profound understanding of the processes in place at its retail customers and base its organisational approach on this expertise. The objectives of these process-oriented application management services (AMS) are to further develop the SAP applications used by Tchibo in a smart and pragmatic manner and to achieve a more agile overall process landscape.
