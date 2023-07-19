EQS-News: q.beyond and Tchibo agree new digital partnership and extensions to contracts

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q.beyond and Tchibo agree new digital partnership and extensions to contracts



19.07.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

IT transformation: modernising the systems and applications landscape

Process efficiency in the retail sector: q.beyond convinces customers with its all-round retail expertise

Cologne, 19 July 2023 In transforming its IT landscape, Tchibo, the market leader for roasted coffee, is continuing to rely on q.beyond. The IT service provider successfully launched the latest S/4HANA SAP generation together with Tchibo and implemented this on a just-in-time basis in 2021 already. Now, the two companies have agreed a new digital partnership. The objectives here are to further transform and modernise Tchibos IT infrastructure, as well its process and application environment. New contracts with terms of several years have been concluded for the operation and further development of SAP solutions.

We are delighted to take these next steps to transform our IT environment together with our longstanding IT partner, comments Christoph Kastaun, Director of IT at Tchibo.

High IT service quality for Europe-wide retail business

q.beyond has provided numerous IT systems and core applications to Tchibo for many years now. Operating and further developing these requires a high degree of service quality, application expertise and system stability. The IT service provider operates many of these systems in the private cloud at its high-security ISO-certified data centres in Germany. The applications which Tchibo and q.beyond are now working to develop further include the SAP applications FI, HCM and Retail, as well as job scheduling and workload automation using Automic Software. These solutions will ensure smooth B2B and B2C operations for the multichannel retailer, which runs around 900 stores and national online shops in eight countries.

Our new digital partnership with Tchibo confirms our cloud strategy and our increased focus on the application and consulting business. By appropriately combining private and public cloud services and implementing the right applications, we are working with our customers to build IT landscapes that exactly meet their needs. And we offer them advice at every stage of our shared journey toward that goal, adds Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.

Process-oriented applications development for greater agility

Tchibo and q.beyond will in future take a comprehensive approach to developing and operating the retailers business processes and applications by drawing on DevOps methods: Rather than viewing the various processes exclusively from the perspective of the individual SAP modules, further development will in future account for the whole of the process chain. Here, q.beyond can draw on a profound understanding of the processes in place at its retail customers and base its organisational approach on this expertise. The objectives of these process-oriented application management services (AMS) are to further develop the SAP applications used by Tchibo in a smart and pragmatic manner and to achieve a more agile overall process landscape.

About Tchibo

Tchibo stands for a unique business model. In eight countries, Tchibo operates around 900 Tchibo shops, more than 24,200 depots at third-party retail outlets, and national online shops. The company uses this multi-channel distribution system to offer coffee and the Cafissimo and Qbo single-serve systems, along with weekly changing non-food ranges and services such as travel or mobile communications. Tchibo and its workforce of around 11,230 employees worldwide generated revenues of Euro 3.26 billion in 2021. The company is the roasted coffee market leader in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Hungary and one of the leading e-commerce companies in Europe.

Its sustainable business policies have earned the family business, which was founded in Hamburg in 1949, multiple awards including the award for Corporate Ethics and the Environmental Logistics Award in 2012, and CSR Awards from the Federal Government and the EU in 2013. In 2016, Tchibo was awarded a prize for being Germanys most sustainable large company.



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia and in Spain, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germanys leading IT service providers.



