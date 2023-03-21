EQS-News: q.beyond designated as Solutions Partner for comprehensive Microsoft expertise from Cloud to Modern Work to Security

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q.beyond designated as Solutions Partner for comprehensive Microsoft expertise from Cloud to Modern Work to Security



21.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

5 designations as Solutions Partner in Microsofts new partner program

5 designations as expert for proven specialisations

FastTrack partner for Modern Work

Cologne, 21 March 2023 q.beyond has been designated as a Solutions Partner in Microsofts new partner program, reflecting its proven expertise in a total of five categories: Modern Work, Infrastructure Azure, Data & AI Azure, Digital & App Innovation Azure and Security. In these areas, the IT service provider can point to numerous successful projects with existing and new customers. Furthermore, q.beyond has more than 160 employee certifications in these five technology areas. This means q.beyonds customers can be certain that their digitalisation projects will be accompanied by certified IT specialists with all-round practical expertise.

In addition, Microsoft designated q.beyond as an expert in five further areas, documenting its proven specialisation in the topics of Information Protection and Governance, Adoption and Change Management, Calling for Microsoft Teams, Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Microsoft Teams and Teamwork Deployment. To acknowledge its comprehensive performance and expertise in Modern Work, q.beyond has also been designated via its datac subsidiary as a Microsoft FastTrack partner.

Digital partner for sophisticated needs

We are absolutely delighted to have received no fewer than eleven designations from our longstanding partner Microsoft, comments Thies Rixen, currently q.beyonds COO and set to become the companys new CEO from 1 April. At present, we are noticing that customers have a great need for solutions involving the topics of hybrid cloud, modern workplaces and cybersecurity. Microsoft offers solutions that precisely meet these requirements.

Microsoft appreciates the commitment of its long-time partner: q.beyond complements the Microsoft portfolio with far-reaching capacity and a huge variety of digitalisation expertise, remarks Edith Wittmann, Senior Director of the Global Partner Solutions Organisation (GPS) at Microsoft Germany. The five designations showcase q.beyond's investment into qualification and adoption, and their experience in Microsoft projects.

New Microsoft partner program supersedes previous program

Microsoft recently converted its partner program, replacing the existing Silver and Gold designations with the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program (MCPP). This provides companies with an enhanced overview of the services and qualifications offered by Microsoft partners.

Further information on this partner page: https://www.qbeyond.de/partner/microsoft/

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia and in Spain, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germanys leading IT service providers.

