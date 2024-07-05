|
05.07.2024 10:00:09
EQS-News: q.beyond provides managed services in energy sector in line with critical infrastructure requirements (BSI-KRITIS)
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond provides managed services in energy sector in line with critical infrastructure requirements (BSI-KRITIS)
Cologne, 5 July 2024 – By migrating all the IT infrastructure at Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, the IT service provider q.beyond is making a major contribution to upholding Germany’s energy supply. Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) is one of the largest mineral oil processing companies in Germany and, since September 2022, has been under trust management by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA).
IT operations in line with highest IT safety standards
Following the successful transition phase, q.beyond is responsible for operating RDG’s IT services at its certified high-security data centres in Germany based on a 5-year contract. Among others, these include SAP Linux operating systems and Microsoft applications. Furthermore, the IT service provider is ensuring compliance with the standards set by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for information technology in critical infrastructures (KRITIS).
Comments q.beyond’s CEO Thies Rixen: “The award of this contract underlines q.beyond’s performance capacity and expertise as an IT service provider for industries that have to meet the highest security standards.” Alongside the energy industry, these also include two of the company’s focus sectors, namely the public sector and financial service providers. q.beyond has comprehensive security expertise and has consistently extended its cybersecurity portfolio in recent years.
“We are pleased to have found a suitable partner in q.beyond, one capable of meeting RDG’s strict IT requirements in line with legal standards”, adds Udo Giegerich, Managing Director of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH. At the same time, he praised the smooth IT transition: “It was impressive to see how professional q.beyond’s team was in mastering all the challenges involved in this complex transition and how excellent their cooperation was with our own team.”
05.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1940037
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1940037 05.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|EQS-News: q.beyond provides managed services in energy sector in line with critical infrastructure requirements (BSI-KRITIS) (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: q.beyond übernimmt Managed Services im Energiesektor nach BSI-KRITIS-Anforderungen (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status 'Pinnacle Partner' in the Broadcom Advantage Program (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|EQS-News: q.beyond erhält höchsten VMware-Partnerstatus „Pinnacle Partner“ im Broadcom Advantage Program (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|q.beyond (ex QSC)
|0,82
|3,80%