EQS-News: q.beyond provides managed services in energy sector in line with critical infrastructure requirements (BSI-KRITIS)

q.beyond provides managed services in energy sector in line with critical infrastructure requirements (BSI-KRITIS)

5-year contract with Rosneft Deutschland, a company under trust management by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA)

Migration of critical IT infrastructure within 10 months

Cologne, 5 July 2024 – By migrating all the IT infrastructure at Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, the IT service provider q.beyond is making a major contribution to upholding Germany’s energy supply. Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) is one of the largest mineral oil processing companies in Germany and, since September 2022, has been under trust management by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA).

IT operations in line with highest IT safety standards

Following the successful transition phase, q.beyond is responsible for operating RDG’s IT services at its certified high-security data centres in Germany based on a 5-year contract. Among others, these include SAP Linux operating systems and Microsoft applications. Furthermore, the IT service provider is ensuring compliance with the standards set by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for information technology in critical infrastructures (KRITIS).

Comments q.beyond’s CEO Thies Rixen: “The award of this contract underlines q.beyond’s performance capacity and expertise as an IT service provider for industries that have to meet the highest security standards.” Alongside the energy industry, these also include two of the company’s focus sectors, namely the public sector and financial service providers. q.beyond has comprehensive security expertise and has consistently extended its cybersecurity portfolio in recent years.

“We are pleased to have found a suitable partner in q.beyond, one capable of meeting RDG’s strict IT requirements in line with legal standards”, adds Udo Giegerich, Managing Director of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH. At the same time, he praised the smooth IT transition: “It was impressive to see how professional q.beyond’s team was in mastering all the challenges involved in this complex transition and how excellent their cooperation was with our own team.”

