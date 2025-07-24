EQS-News: Quantumzyme Announces Removal of OTC Markets Caveat Emptor Designation

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Quantumzyme Announces Removal of OTC Markets Caveat Emptor Designation



24.07.2025

SAN DIEGO, CA - July 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotechnology company leveraging computational enzyme engineering, today announced that OTC Markets Group has removed the “Caveat Emptor” designation from the Company’s securities. Following the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation, Quantumzyme now appears as a Current Information issuer with a Verified Profile, reflecting full compliance with OTC Markets’ OTCID disclosure framework.

The removal of the designation follows the Company’s full cooperation with OTC Markets and the implementation of enhanced disclosure practices, including updated financial reports, identity verification, and corporate transparency measures. Quantumzyme also retained experienced securities counsel to support the process and ensure full regulatory compliance.

“We are pleased to announce that the Caveat Emptor warning has been lifted,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme. “Transparency, compliance, and market integrity are top priorities for us, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards as we execute our business plan and build shareholder value.”

With the Caveat Emptor designation lifted, we are excited to return our full focus to executing our business strategy and driving long-term value for shareholders. We appreciate the patience and support of our investors throughout this process, and we hope the investing public recognizes that our proactive cooperation, transparency, and compliance efforts have led to a successful resolution. Quantumzyme remains committed to maintaining open communication and the highest standards of corporate governance moving forward.

Quantumzyme reiterates that it had no involvement in the unauthorized promotional messages that were circulated in March 2025. The Company continues to condemn such promotional activity and has cooperated fully with all related inquiries.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp