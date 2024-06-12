EQS-News: R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board

EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel

R. STAHL Supervisory Board appoints Tobias Popp member of the Executive Board



12.06.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Tobias Popp to become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with responsibility for Sales, Marketing & Portfolio and IT as of 1 September 2024

Internal recruitment of the Executive Board member a sign of continuity and consistent implementation of the strategy

Waldenburg, 12 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG has appointed Tobias Popp (51) as new member of the Executive Board as of 1 September 2024. As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), he will be responsible for Sales, Marketing & Portfolio and IT. His contract has a term of three years.

The qualified master electrician, technical operations specialist and experienced manager began his career at R. STAHL in 2008 as a Key Account Manager for the distribution of system solutions, this after holding positions at Veith Elektro, Cooper Industries, GSI and Gebhardt/Nicotra, among others. Tobias Popp continuously expanded his area of responsibility by heading the department for “Customer-specific application solutions” together with the “System and Integrated Solutions” and “Installation and Control” areas. Since 2018, he has been responsible for the explosion protection specialist’s global sales activities, including recently the Marketing & Portfolio functions.

Tobias Popp has overseen various transformation processes and introduced new structures and processes, including the Group-wide matrix organization, thus making a key contribution to the implementation of our Group strategy. With the implementation of the Sales Excellence program, R. STAHL established a future-oriented sales approach that resulted in significant increases in sales and earnings for the international Group despite the impact of the pandemic and supply chain problems. Tobias Popp successfully demonstrated management and budget responsibility in the positions he held prior to joining R. STAHL. He brings extensive experience in the target-oriented management and leadership of organizations from his membership in various boards of international sales companies.

The internal recruitment for the Executive Board position is a testament to continuity and the high level of expertise in R. STAHL’s management team. “We take great pride in the fact that, with Mr. Popp, we have found a candidate from our own ranks. He has extensive market and industry expertise as well as outstanding strategic skills”, says Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.

CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann remains Chairman of R. STAHL AG’s two-member Executive Board.

You will find a current photo of designated Executive Board member Tobias Popp that can be used for publication purposes on our website at Corporate > News > Press Material (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/news/press-material).

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The product range covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2023, global sales amounting to around € 331 million were generated by 1,721 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

