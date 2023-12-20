EQS-News: RadioGel Precision Radionuclide Therapy Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

EQS-News: Vivos Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RICHLAND, WA - (NewMediaWire) - December 20, 2023 -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), is pleased to announce that the Food and Drug Administration has granted RadioGel Precision Radionuclide Therapy the designation as a Breakthrough Device pursuant to the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “We are pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant Breakthrough Device Designation following our recent data submissions. The FDA did a very thorough review. The analysis in our Risk Management Report concluded that RadioGel™ is intrinsically safe and our animal therapy data verified its effectiveness. We are currently working closely with Mayo Clinic for our initial indication for use of Radiogel for delivering “therapeutic radiation to solid metastatic tumors in lymph nodes associated with papillary thyroid cancer, accessible by percutaneous direct needle injection, in patients who are not surgical candidates or have declined surgery, had non-radioiodine avid disease and had limited burden regional nodal disease.” The Breakthrough Device classification will enhance the schedule priority for our upcoming IDE submission seeking authorization to begin human clinical trials.

The FDA’s Breakthrough Devices program facilitates accelerated development and expedites the review of breakthrough technologies to help patients potentially gain timely access to technologies that can provide more effective treatment options.

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90-based injectable Precision Radionuclide Therapy brachytherapy device to treat tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and humans (RadioGel™). Using the company's proprietary hydrogel technology, Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows the safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel™ is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate microparticles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is a yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

RadioGel™ also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an outpatient procedure, and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.

University veterinary hospitals use the IsoPet® Solutions division to demonstrate animal

cancers' safety and therapeutic effectiveness. Testing on feline sarcoma at Washington State University was completed in 2018, and testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri was completed in 2019. The Company has obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that IsoPet® is classified as a medical device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling, which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. The FDA does not require

pre-market approval for veterinary devices, so no additional approval was required to

generate revenue through the sale of IsoPet® to University animal hospitals and private

veterinary clinics.

IsoPet® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel™ for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names to avoid confusion and cross-use.

