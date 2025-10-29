EQS-News: Rainmakers Affiliate Miranda Water Technologies Chosen for Ontario Project Expanding Rural Housing With Sustainable Wastewater Technology

EQS-News: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. / Key word(s): Energy

Rainmakers Affiliate Miranda Water Technologies Chosen for Ontario Project Expanding Rural Housing With Sustainable Wastewater Technology



Miracell® RBC Ultra Selected for Residential Development Supporting Ontario’s Bill 17 Housing Goals

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - October 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions, announced that its affiliate Miranda Water Technologies has been selected to provide decentralized wastewater treatment for a major residential development in Northumberland County, Ontario. The project represents an important step forward in sustainable rural housing and underscores Rainmaker’s expanding footprint in the North American market for advanced water infrastructure solutions.



The development, led by Robe Development Corporation and Stalwood Homes, will integrate Miranda’s Miracell® RBC Ultra system, an advanced biological treatment solution that enables sustainable water reuse and supports community-scale development. The community, originally designed for 50 estate homes, can now sustainably support up to 150 homes due to the high efficiency and compact modular design of the Miracell® RBC Ultra. This innovation aligns with the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (Bill 17), which encourages faster and more efficient housing construction supported by modern infrastructure.



Enabling Sustainable Growth in Rural Ontario



Rural housing expansion has traditionally been constrained by large private septic systems, limiting density and design flexibility. With the Miracell® RBC Ultra, developers can plan more diverse communities with smaller lot sizes, including semi-detached homes, townhouses, and low-rise condominiums. The system also allows for treated water reuse for irrigation and fire protection, improving sustainability and water resilience within the community.



“This project demonstrates how Rainmaker’s investment in Miranda Water Technologies continues to generate real commercial value,” said Michael O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. “Our technologies are enabling sustainable growth where traditional infrastructure cannot reach. The Miracell® RBC Ultra is a proven example of how we can support housing expansion, environmental protection, and economic development at the same time. Each successful selection reinforces our market position and strengthens long-term value for our shareholders.”



Al Rose, President of Stalwood Homes, added: “The Miracell® RBC Ultra has transformed how we can plan this community. Our original design allowed for about 50 homes, but with the performance of this system, we can now responsibly design for up to 150 units for the site, depending on the density that the housing market demands, and all while protecting the local environment. Beyond just the capacity gains, the system’s ability to reuse treated water for irrigating shared green spaces and for fire suppression storage makes this a more sustainable, self-reliant community. For us, it is about building attainable homes while protecting the land and water that define rural Ontario.”

Strategic Growth Opportunity for Rainmaker Investors



This project underscores Rainmaker’s ability to convert innovative water technology into tangible growth opportunities within the expanding market for decentralized wastewater solutions. The selection reinforces growing demand for Rainmaker’s decentralized technologies as governments and developers seek sustainable infrastructure solutions for housing growth. As housing and infrastructure demands increase, particularly in rural and underserved regions, Rainmaker and Miranda are well positioned to capture growing market share across North America.



The Miracell® RBC Ultra combines biological treatment and membrane filtration within a compact, energy-efficient design. It enables communities to grow sustainably without reliance on traditional centralized infrastructure, establishing Rainmaker as a key player in the next generation of water and wastewater innovation.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.



Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions with a mission to help solve the global water crisis by providing economical, scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative technology. The company develops and delivers energy-efficient systems that generate clean water from the air and provide decentralized water purification and wastewater reuse. Rainmaker’s portfolio includes its AtmoCell Air-to-Water system and, through its partial ownership of Miranda Water Technologies, advanced solutions such as the R/OCell® reverse osmosis system, the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) wastewater treatment system, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda have deployed more than 1,200 systems across 40 countries, serving municipalities, industries, and communities worldwide, and positioning Rainmaker as a trusted provider in the rapidly expanding global market for next-generation water security technologies. Learn more at www.rainmakerww.com.

About Miranda Water Technologies



Miranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Foundedbin Turkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Turkiye, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: $RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.



Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracell® wastewater treatment system, the R/OCell® reverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.



With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy-efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities.



Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com.

About Stalwood Homes



Stalwood Homes is an Ontario-based homebuilder with a long-standing reputation for quality craftsmanship and community-focused design. Based in Cobourg, the company is committed to creating sustainable, attainable, and well-planned neighbourhoods across Eastern Ontario. With each project, Stalwood Homes integrates thoughtful design, lasting value, and environmental responsibility to build communities where families can thrive. Learn more at www.stalwoodhomes.ca.

Media Contact

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Michael O’Connor

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

info@rainmakerww.com

Forward-Looking Statements



