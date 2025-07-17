EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Rx bonus for EU mail order pharmacies confirmed by German Supreme Court ruling.

Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
Rx bonus for EU mail order pharmacies confirmed by German Supreme Court ruling.
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
Rx bonus for EU mail order pharmacies confirmed by German Supreme Court ruling.
Sevenum, the Netherlands. 17 July 2025 – Today, the German Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof – BGH) affirmed the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling in lawsuit I ZR 74/24: Online pharmacies based in the EU are not bound by the German fixed prices for prescription medicines. The BGH therefore confirms the ECJ case law from 2016 and strengthens fair competition in the European Single Market.
The decision is a milestone for the supply of medicines in Germany. The BGH explicitly recognises that EU online pharmacies make a relevant contribution to nationwide supplies – both in urban and rural areas.
"The ruling provides legal clarity. The benefits of the European Single Market also apply to the healthcare sector. Patients in Germany can rest assured that they will continue to receive safe care in the future - with freedom of choice when purchasing their medication by mail order. The BGH has thus focused on patients' rights: online pharmacies and bonus models are strengthened - for fair prices and modern pharmaceutical care throughout Germany”, says Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy.
The subject of the proceedings was a bonus model that granted German customers price reductions when redeeming prescriptions. The BGH rejected the complaint of a German pharmacists' association and clarified that such bonuses are legally permissible. A ban on bonuses is only justified if it would jeopardise the nationwide supply of medicines. The plaintiffs were unable to provide this evidence.
The BGH ruling underlines the importance of freedom of competition and consumer interests in the European pharmaceutical market.
“For our customers, this means one thing above all – they retain the choice. And customers rely on us to combine modern digital services with pharmaceutical quality and fair prices”, adds Olaf Heinrich.
Investor Relations Contact:
Monica Ambrosi
Press Contact:
Sven Schirmer
About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
