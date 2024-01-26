EQS-News: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Expensify, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EXFY

26.01.2024 02:37:27

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Expensify, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EXFY

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Expensify, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - EXFY

NEW YORK, NY - January 25, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 ("IPO" or "Offering"), of the important January 29, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

If you purchased Expensify common stock you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Expensify class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17458 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omissions. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, Expensify overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, Expensify's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Expensify’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To join the Expensify class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17458 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
     
Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


Nachrichten