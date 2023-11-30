|
30.11.2023 08:30:24
EQS-News: SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024
|
EQS-News: SBF AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024
Leipzig, 30 November 2023 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, is optimistic about the coming financial year 2024. The company expects a significant increase in revenue of around 50% to more than EUR 50 million with an EBITDA margin of over 5%. The positive development will be driven by the first-time consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH as of 1 January 2024 as well as organic growth in all business areas.
30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 65235894
|E-mail:
|info@sbf-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AAE22
|WKN:
|A2AAE2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1784813
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1784813 30.11.2023 CET/CEST
