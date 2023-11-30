EQS-News: SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Forecast

SBF AG expects significant revenue and earnings growth and publishes forecast for 2024



Leipzig, 30 November 2023 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, is optimistic about the coming financial year 2024. The company expects a significant increase in revenue of around 50% to more than EUR 50 million with an EBITDA margin of over 5%. The positive development will be driven by the first-time consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH as of 1 January 2024 as well as organic growth in all business areas.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Executive Board of SBF AG: “The 2023 financial year was very challenging for us in a tough environment. In this year of transition, we set the strategic course for profitable growth in the coming years. With the acquisition of AMS, both the depth of our value chain and the breadth of our product portfolio were expanded. We have also introduced structural efficiency measures, which we will continue to implement with targeted investments in 2024 and which will have a positive impact on earnings in the coming years. The outlook in our markets remains positive.“



Well positioned in the medium and long term with strategic investments

For 2024, SBF is planning investments in all business areas to further optimize the Group's structures for long-term growth. In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the focus is on investments in hardware, software, and machinery. In the “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field, various measures are planned in particular to increase productivity and optimize costs. The new “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field will be further integrated into the Group. In addition, automated assembly will be strengthened, which will benefit all business fields.



SBF expects the measures to lead to increases in revenue and earnings from the 2024 financial year onwards if the underlying general environment improves again. The temporary negative effects that have impacted the Public and Industrial Lighting business field in particular are likely to subside. As a result, SBF expects revenue of more than EUR 50 million and an EBITDA margin of over 5% in 2024.



About SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards and sensors.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



