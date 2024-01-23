EQS-News: Schaeffler acquires additional stake of 9 percent in Vitesco

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Merger

Schaeffler acquires additional stake of 9 percent in Vitesco



23.01.2024 / 14:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaeffler acquires additional stake of 9 percent in Vitesco

Stake previously held by BofA Securities Europe S.A. as part of a Total Return Swap agreement with Schaeffler

Price paid for additional Vitesco shares below the consideration of the tender offer

Together with IHO Holding, Schaeffler holds 88.81 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco

Herzogenaurach | January 23, 2024 | Schaeffler AG (“Schaeffler”) has entered into an agreement with BofA Securities Europe S.A. to acquire a stake of 3.6 million shares in Vitesco Technologies Group AG (“Vitesco”). This corresponds to a total stake of approximately 9.00 percent in Vitesco. BofA Securities Europe S.A. had acquired the shares in the market in connection with the Total Return Swap following Schaeffler's announcement of the public tender offer. The price of the additional shares acquired is lower than the consideration paid by Schaeffler in the tender offer.

The acquisition increases Schaeffler's shareholding in Vitesco to approximately 38.87 percent. IHO, the strategic management holding of the Schaeffler family, continues to hold approximately 49.94 percent of the shares in Vitesco. Together with the IHO Holding, Schaeffler now holds approximately 88.81 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco. It is further expected that a merger with Vitesco in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the unification of the common shares with full voting rights of Schaeffler will result in improved liquidity in the shares. The commitment to achieve an increased free float of approximately 30 percent remains unchanged.



Disclaimer

Voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG to the shareholders of Vitesco Technologies AG

This publication is for information purposes only regarding the voluntary public tender offer (the “Offer”) of Schaeffler AG (“Schaeffler”) for all shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (“Vitesco” or the “Company”) and does not constitute a solicitation to sell or an offer to buy any of the securities of Vitesco. The offer document published by Schaeffler after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) (“Offer Document”) is the sole binding document with regard to the terms and other provisions relating to the Offer. Investors and holders of securities of Vitesco are strongly advised to read the Offer Document and all other announcements relating to the Offer as soon as they have been made public, as they contain or will contain important information.

The Offer is being implemented solely in accordance with the applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular the German Securities Acquisition and Trading Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) (“WpÜG”) in conjunction with the German regulation on the contents of offer documents, considerations related to tender offers and compulsory offers, and exemptions from the obligation to publish and submit an offer (WpÜG-Angebotsverordnung), and with certain provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America applicable to cross-border tender offers. The offer is not made or intended to be made pursuant to the provisions of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, no notifications, registrations admissions or approvals of the Offer or of the Offer Document have been or will be applied for or initiated by Schaeffler or the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler outside of the Federal Republic of Germany. Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler therefore do not assume any responsibility for compliance with law other than the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany or applicable securities laws of the United States of America.

The Offer will not be filed, published or publicly advertised pursuant to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Federal Republic of Germany and the United States of America.

Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler assume no responsibility for the publication, dispatch, distribution or dissemination of any documents connected with the Offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Member States of the European Union and the European Economic Area being compatible with the applicable requirements of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany. Furthermore, Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler assume no responsibility for the non-compliance of third parties with any laws.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, Schaeffler may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, shares in the Company, directly or indirectly, or enter into derivative transactions with respect to the shares in the Company, outside of the Offer, before, during or after the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance. This applies to other securities which are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for shares in the Company. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange in negotiated transactions. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction.

Insofar as this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “aim”, “assume” or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler, for example with regard to the potential consequences of the Offer for the Company, for those shareholders of the Company who choose not to accept the Offer or for future financial results of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Schaeffler or the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. Schaeffler and the persons acting in conjunction with Schaeffler assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to actual developments or events, conditions events, general conditions, assumptions or other factors.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world’s largest family companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany’s fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

