EQS-News: Schaeffler Group reappoints CEOs of both automotive divisions

Schaeffler Group reappoints CEOs of both automotive divisions



23.02.2024 / 17:07 CET/CEST

Herzogenaurach | February 23, 2024 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG agreed to renew the contracts of Executive Board members Matthias Zink and Jens Schüler for five years each, effective January 1, 2025. Matthias Zink (54) has been a member of the Executive Board and the CEO of Schaeffler’s Automotive Technologies division since January 1, 2017. Jens Schüler (49) was appointed to the Executive Board on January 1, 2022, serving in that capacity as CEO of the Group’s global Automotive Aftermarket division, which will be renamed Vehicle Lifetime Solutions on March 1, 2024.

Matthias Zink began his working life in 1994 as a test engineer with the LuK Group, which became wholly owned by Schaeffler in 2000. In the years that followed, he held various leadership positions in the Automotive Technologies division, among others in China. Matthias Zink holds a degree in mechanical engineering with a major in automotive engineering from the University of Karlsruhe. He has been the president of CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, since January 1, 2024.

Jens Schüler was appointed to the Executive Board of Schaeffler in 2022, having served as the head of Global Sales and Marketing for the Automotive Aftermarket division since 2018. Immediately prior to that, he held leadership roles in Schaeffler's aftermarket business in the Americas region. Jens Schüler first joined Schaeffler in 2003 after graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Mainz.

After the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG into Schaeffler AG, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Schaeffler Group will consist of four highly focused divisions: E-Mobility (CEO: Thomas Stierle), Powertrain & Chassis (CEO: Matthias Zink), Vehicle Lifetime Solutions (CEO: Jens Schüler), and Bearings & Industrial Solutions (CEO: Sascha Zaps). The Schaeffler Group will retain its four-region regional structure.

“By renewing the contracts of Matthias Zink and Jens Schüler, the Supervisory Board is sending an important signal of continuity amid ongoing intensive technological change in the automotive industry,” said Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Georg F. W. Schaeffler. “Both have decades of experience, including on the international stage, as leaders at Schaeffler. Within their respective areas of the business, they have each proven that they have what it takes to actively drive the current transformation process for the benefit of all stakeholders. Their wealth of experience will also serve them and our company well in the business combination with Vitesco Technologies. This is yet another way in which we are stronger together.”

