23.03.2023 17:45:04
EQS-News: Shareholders at BB Biotech AGs AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.85 per share
Media release of March 23, 2023
Shareholders at BB Biotech AGs AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.85 per share
All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by BB Biotech AG's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today.
Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 2.85 gross per share. Payment will be made on March 29, 2023, the record date is March 28, 2023 and the ex-dividend date is March 27, 2023.
Shareholders re-elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker (Chairman), Dr. Clive Meanwell, Laura Hamill, Dr. Pearl Huang, Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and Dr. Thomas von Planta for another one-year term of office.
Company profile
