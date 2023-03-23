EQS-News: Shareholders at BB Biotech AGs AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.85 per share

EQS-News: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Shareholders at BB Biotech AGs AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.85 per share



23.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release of March 23, 2023

Shareholders at BB Biotech AGs AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.85 per share

All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by BB Biotech AG's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today.

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 2.85 gross per share. Payment will be made on March 29, 2023, the record date is March 28, 2023 and the ex-dividend date is March 27, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker (Chairman), Dr. Clive Meanwell, Laura Hamill, Dr. Pearl Huang, Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and Dr. Thomas von Planta for another one-year term of office.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch

Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch

Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28

Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.