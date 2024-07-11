|
11.07.2024 08:30:11
EQS-News: Shelly Group acquires LOQED assets and expands into growth segment smart locks
Shelly Group acquires LOQED assets and expands into growth segment smart locks
Shelly will integrate LOQED into the Shelly product portfolio and Shelly Cloud solutions as quickly as possible in order to provide the Shelly user experience that customers cherish. For customers to continue using their existing LOQED locks without restriction, Shelly will initially continue to operate the LOQED platform and subsequently embed it into Shelly Cloud solutions as part of the upcoming integration.
With its expansion into the smart locks product category, Shelly is tapping into a globally growing segment which, according to market studies, is set to grow by an average of 15.4% annually to up to USD 5.8 billion by 2029. Growth drivers besides the use in private households are in particular applications for companies and public institutions for the secure and simple management of various physical entrances via remote access as well as the ability to monitor the security of premises. For example, various hotels are planning to introduce Bluetooth or WiFi-enabled locks instead of RFID locks accessible via smart cards in order to improve security, customer service, and the quality of stay in their premises. In addition, smart locks offer high growth potential for use in companies and organizations, as many people need access to the same facility.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, Ticker SLYG.
