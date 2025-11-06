EQS-News: SNP confirms sustained growth in the third quarter of 2025 with strong software and partner business

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Corporate News

Order entry rose by 9 % to €81.6 million (Q3 2024: €74.9 million)

Revenue increased by 11 % to €74.3 million (Q3 2024: €66.8 million)

Strong EBIT growth of 91 % to €15.6 million (Q3 2024: €8.2 million)

Raised guidance for 2025 confirmed

Heidelberg, Germany, November 6, 2025 – SNP SE, a world-leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, has published its interim report for the first nine months of 2025. In the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, the company increased its order entry volume by 9 % to €81.6 million. In the same period, revenue rose by 11 % to €74.3 million. EBIT nearly doubled in the third quarter, rising 91% to €15.6 million. The EBIT margin rose accordingly by 8.8 percentage points to 21.0%. The significant improvement in earnings is primarily attributable to increased software and partner revenues. Overall, the financial figures for the third quarter of 2025 are slightly above the preliminary figures published on October 20, 2025.

Andreas Röderer, CFO of SNP, comments: “The SNP Group is continuing its dynamic growth path. Our revenue and earnings have increased significantly, and our balance sheet is stronger too. We have a solid equity ratio of around 45% and a strong liquidity position of over €74 million. As a result, we are ideally positioned to pursue our strategic goals both sustainably and independently.”

In the partner business, SNP recorded a strong increase in order entry of 53 % to €38.3 million (Q3 2024: €25.0 million). Revenue also rose significantly by 43 % to €35.0 million (Q3 2024: €24.5 million). In the service business, order entry increased by 6 % to €49.8 million; service revenue was also up 6 % to €45.9 million. The software business recorded a 15% increase in order entry to €31.8 million. At the same time, revenue rose significantly by 22 % to €28.4 million. As a result, the share of software revenue improved by three percentage points to 38 % (Q3 2024: 35 %).

Selected recent business highlights:

INEOS upgrades to S/4HANA: INEOS ENERGY successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA using SNP’s Bluefield approach, achieving a seamless transition while simultaneously optimizing their target system. This included a comprehensive remapping of GL accounts, the adoption of profit center reporting, and the cleanup of legacy data.

INEOS ENERGY successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA using SNP’s Bluefield approach, achieving a seamless transition while simultaneously optimizing their target system. This included a comprehensive remapping of GL accounts, the adoption of profit center reporting, and the cleanup of legacy data. SAP S/4HANA rollout at BMW Group : SNP smoothly completed a complex SAP migration for BMW Group’s Regensburg plant. The rollout was carried out without any disruptions to operations, on schedule, and provides a scalable process architecture as a blueprint for future rollouts.

SNP smoothly completed a complex SAP migration for BMW Group’s Regensburg plant. The rollout was carried out without any disruptions to operations, on schedule, and provides a scalable process architecture as a blueprint for future rollouts. SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform: SNP is one of the first companies to migrate its internal SAP systems from SAP Cloud ERP Private to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition – and is leveraging its own powerful transformation platform Kyano for the project.



Key figures

The following table summarizes the development of important company key figures in the third quarter 2025:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Group Order entry €81.6 million €74.9 million +9 % Revenue €74.3 million €66.8 million +11 % EBITDA €18.3 million €11.4 million +60 % EBITDA margin 24.6 % 17.1 % +7.5 pp EBIT €15.6 million €8.2 million +91 % EBIT margin 21.0 % 12.2 % +8.8 pp Net income €10.2 million €5.0 million +103 % Earnings per share (undiluted) €1.41 €0.69 +105 % Operating cash flow €11.4 million €12.8 million -11 % Cash and cash equivalents €74.3 million €51.9 million +43 % Equity ratio 44.9 % 44.0 % +0.9 pp

Confirmation of the raised guidance for 2025

Based on the strong performance in the third quarter and ongoing market momentum, SNP had increased its guidance for 2025 on October 20, 2025. The revenue forecast for the full year has been raised to a range between €280 million to €295 million (previous guidance: €270 million to €280 million). For the same period, EBIT is predicted between €34 million to €46 million (previous guidance: €30 million to €34 million). For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.

The full interim report for the first nine months of 2025 is available on our website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications/.



Investor and analyst call

The investor and analyst call will take place today (November 6, 2025) at 2 p.m. CET. Interested investors and analysts can register via the following link: https://www.appairtime.com/event/2bed8d36-e390-4c28-8324-62b45c323380.

As usual, a recording of the conference call will be made available one day later on SNP's website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications/.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254,8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



