EQS-News: SNP confirms sustained growth in the third quarter of 2025 with strong software and partner business

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
06.11.2025 07:30:25
SNP confirms sustained growth in the third quarter of 2025 with strong software and partner business
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
SNP confirms sustained growth in the third quarter of 2025 with strong software and partner business
Heidelberg, Germany, November 6, 2025 – SNP SE, a world-leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, has published its interim report for the first nine months of 2025. In the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, the company increased its order entry volume by 9 % to €81.6 million. In the same period, revenue rose by 11 % to €74.3 million. EBIT nearly doubled in the third quarter, rising 91% to €15.6 million. The EBIT margin rose accordingly by 8.8 percentage points to 21.0%. The significant improvement in earnings is primarily attributable to increased software and partner revenues. Overall, the financial figures for the third quarter of 2025 are slightly above the preliminary figures published on October 20, 2025.
Andreas Röderer, CFO of SNP, comments: “The SNP Group is continuing its dynamic growth path. Our revenue and earnings have increased significantly, and our balance sheet is stronger too. We have a solid equity ratio of around 45% and a strong liquidity position of over €74 million. As a result, we are ideally positioned to pursue our strategic goals both sustainably and independently.”
In the partner business, SNP recorded a strong increase in order entry of 53 % to €38.3 million (Q3 2024: €25.0 million). Revenue also rose significantly by 43 % to €35.0 million (Q3 2024: €24.5 million). In the service business, order entry increased by 6 % to €49.8 million; service revenue was also up 6 % to €45.9 million. The software business recorded a 15% increase in order entry to €31.8 million. At the same time, revenue rose significantly by 22 % to €28.4 million. As a result, the share of software revenue improved by three percentage points to 38 % (Q3 2024: 35 %).
Selected recent business highlights:
The following table summarizes the development of important company key figures in the third quarter 2025:
Confirmation of the raised guidance for 2025
The full interim report for the first nine months of 2025 is available on our website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications/.
As usual, a recording of the conference call will be made available one day later on SNP's website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications/.
About SNP
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254,8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
