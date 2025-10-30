EQS-News: SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Corporate News
For many years, the two companies have enjoyed a close partnership built on helping customers around the world to modernize their SAP landscapes – whether they are moving to S/4HANA, implementing RISE with SAP programs or carrying out individual cloud migration projects. While SAP is a leading global provider of enterprise software, SNP has established itself as a specialist for complex IT and business transformations in the SAP environment. Alongside other partners such as system integrators and hyperscalers, SNP has completed over 15,000 complex transformation projects in the 30 years since it was founded, including carve-outs, M&A transformations and digitization initiatives to drive efficiency and future-readiness. Proven in many customer projects, the Kyano platform guarantees secure, fast and compliant data migrations. Building on this joint success, SNP is now using Kyano for its own migration to the SAP Public Cloud.
“This step marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with SAP,” says Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. “The migration of our own systems to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition – including the integration of historical data – is a new use case for our Kyano platform. As a first mover, we are expanding our expertise and the functionality of our software, which in turn benefits our customers. This means we can support data-enabled transformations and business agility through innovation better than ever before.”
“SNP has been a valued partner in our SAP ecosystem for many years now,” adds Sven Mulder, Managing Director of SAP Germany. “Their extensive expertise in implementing complex data migrations and transformations complements our cloud and SAP solutions perfectly. The collaboration offers significant added value for our customers, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation, increase process efficiency and make their company fit for the future.”
SNP is one of the first companies to migrate to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition and is using its own platform. As a result, customers, partners and the SAP community are paying close attention to the project. The lessons learned will provide valuable insights to drive future SAP modernization and cloud migration projects.
SNP works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and industries in over 80 countries worldwide, including many of the Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
