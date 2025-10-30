SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705

30.10.2025 11:00:04

EQS-News: SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision
SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform

30.10.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News


SNP migrates to the SAP Public Cloud with its own Kyano platform

  • SNP is among the pioneers migrating their SAP landscapes from SAP Cloud ERP Private to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition
  • SNP is leveraging its own transformation platform Kyano for the project, whose advanced functions empower customers to migrate SAP data faster and more reliably as well as integrate relevant historical data
  • The move marks an important milestone in the long-standing partnership between SAP and SNP, which supports customers worldwide in their SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP transformations


Heidelberg, October 30, 2025 – SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, and SAP SE are taking their long-standing partnership to the next level. SNP is one of the first companies to migrate its SAP systems from SAP Cloud ERP Private to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition – and is leveraging its own powerful transformation platform Kyano for the project.

For many years, the two companies have enjoyed a close partnership built on helping customers around the world to modernize their SAP landscapes – whether they are moving to S/4HANA, implementing RISE with SAP programs or carrying out individual cloud migration projects. While SAP is a leading global provider of enterprise software, SNP has established itself as a specialist for complex IT and business transformations in the SAP environment. Alongside other partners such as system integrators and hyperscalers, SNP has completed over 15,000 complex transformation projects in the 30 years since it was founded, including carve-outs, M&A transformations and digitization initiatives to drive efficiency and future-readiness. Proven in many customer projects, the Kyano platform guarantees secure, fast and compliant data migrations. Building on this joint success, SNP is now using Kyano for its own migration to the SAP Public Cloud.

“This step marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with SAP,” says Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. “The migration of our own systems to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition – including the integration of historical data – is a new use case for our Kyano platform. As a first mover, we are expanding our expertise and the functionality of our software, which in turn benefits our customers. This means we can support data-enabled transformations and business agility through innovation better than ever before.”

“SNP has been a valued partner in our SAP ecosystem for many years now,” adds Sven Mulder, Managing Director of SAP Germany. “Their extensive expertise in implementing complex data migrations and transformations complements our cloud and SAP solutions perfectly. The collaboration offers significant added value for our customers, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation, increase process efficiency and make their company fit for the future.”

SNP is one of the first companies to migrate to SAP Cloud ERP Public Edition and is using its own platform. As a result, customers, partners and the SAP community are paying close attention to the project. The lessons learned will provide valuable insights to drive future SAP modernization and cloud migration projects.


About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide an end-to-end software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

SNP works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and industries in over 80 countries worldwide, including many of the Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

 

SNP press contact
Paola Krauss
Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928 
Email: paola.krauss@snpgroup.com


30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220668

 
End of News EQS News Service

2220668  30.10.2025 CET/CEST

