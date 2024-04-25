|
25.04.2024 12:00:09
EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG reports positive operating result for the first time since strategic transformation
|
EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
SPORTTOTAL AG reports positive operating result for the first time since strategic transformation
Cologne, 25 April 2024. SPORTTOTAL AG reports revenue of EUR 45 million for the 2023 financial year, which is only slightly below the previous year's revenue level. This is despite the loss of around EUR 20 million from the EVENT business and around EUR 20 million (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar) from the business with the production subsidiary Forty10, which was founded on behalf of Deutsche Telekom.
For the first time since the strategic transformation into a technology company based on artificial intelligence (AI), a positive operating result (EBITDA) is reported, which means that SPORTTOTAL is once again in line with the issued guidance. The successful implementation of the Formula 1 project in Qatar in the VENUES segment also contributed to the pleasing development in 2023.
The operating result of the VENUES segment and the once again successful marketing of the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h race at the Nürburgring resulted in an overall improvement of EUR +4 million in EBITDA. In addition, the wholly owned subsidiary STAIDIUM US Inc., which was founded in the USA, achieved a better result than expected in its first year of operation.
For the 2024 financial year, the Executive Board expects a further significant increase in revenue and earnings in the DIGITAL segment, particularly as a result of the rapidly scalable streaming platform business for live sport in the USA. The first contracts for the North American market were concluded with clubs, leagues and operators of sports arenas in 2023. Access to the STAIDIUM US platform will be offered for a fee in the USA. STAIDIUM US will exclusively use the fully automated camera systems based on AI developed by SPORTTOTAL for its streaming service.
A new order for a major project at SPORTTOTAL VENUES is expected for the 2024 financial year. Due to the currently unclear timing of the order and the associated degree of realization of the 2024 project, it is difficult to predict the revenue and operating result from this project.
For the SPORTTOTAL Group as a whole, revenue of between EUR 22 million and EUR 53 million are therefore guided for the current financial year, with a positive operating result (EBITDA) of between EUR +0 million and EUR +9 million.
About SPORTTOTAL AG
To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/.
Contact
25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1889579
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1889579 25.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SPORTTOTAL AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|0,85
|-5,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.