EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. Enters Media Naming Rights Agreement with Legacy VTC

STAIDIUM U.S. Enters Media Naming Rights Agreement with Legacy VTC



09.04.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

STAIDIUM U.S. Enters Media Naming Rights Agreement with Legacy VTC

Partnership gives STAIDIUM U.S. streaming rights to events at the facility.

DALLAS (April 9, 2024) – STAIDIUM U.S. is joining Legacy VTC (Volleyball Training Courts) in a media rights agreement that allows the sports streaming company to reach thousands of sports enthusiasts across the Midwestern United States and beyond, increasing the potential for additional sponsorship and advertising opportunities. This partnership grants STAIDIUM U.S. the rights to events held on each of the 8 competitive courts in the venue and gives STADIUM U.S. exclusive naming rights at the facility for 5 years.

Legacy VTC boasts STADIUM’s AI-powered, 5G-enabled, automated camera system throughout the venue to provide live-streaming services to an OTT platform that delivers live broadcasts and highlights as well as advanced game and player analytics without manual oversight. STAIDIUM U.S. broadcasts from Legacy VTC’s St. Louis venue are available to fans, coaches, and scouts on Staidium.TV.

"These broadcasts feature the quality of primetime televised sports without the expense of a production team and camera crew," said Tony Stratman, Executive Director of Stratman Sports and co-owner of Legacy VTC. "STAIDIUM U.S. increases the appeal of Legacy VTC to tournament directors because of the partnership, sponsorship, and advertising opportunities it creates."

Legacy VTC is the premier volleyball-specific facility in the Midwestern United States and hosts more than 14,000 volleyball matches per year. The venue hosts local, regional, and national volleyball tournaments that draw teams from across the United States. Legacy VTC is the home of High Performance – STL, the largest volleyball club in Missouri with more than 90 teams for boys and girls age 9 through 18 as well as developmental programs for athletes age 5 to 10. Legacy VTC also holds volleyball camps, clinics, private lessons and adult leagues.

"Legacy VTC is an ideal partner for this venture because of the numerous programs and the high-quality facilities it offers athletes. We are thrilled to partner with Legacy VTC and introduce a new partnership model for venue operators while providing volleyball fans, coaches and scouts cost-effective and highly produced broadcasts," said Dave Cochran, Managing Director of STAIDIUM U.S.

STAIDIUM U.S. uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver fully-automated, live sports streaming and integrated coaching tools. STAIDIUM U.S. is managed by veteran executives David Cochran and Kevin McLaughlin of the Dallas-based Global Sports Platforms (GSP), which develops sports management software platform and video delivery solutions that serve the development of athletes from youth to professional levels. STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of Germany-based sports technology company SPORTTOTAL AG.

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Media house "FORTY10" linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.

To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/en/.

