05.06.2024 16:15:03
EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. Launches STAIDIUM Baseball Group
EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Dallas, 05 June 2024 - STAIDIUM U.S. is launching STAIDIUM Baseball Group which will provide streaming services specifically designed to address the unique space and play associated with baseball. STAIDIUM Baseball Group is a joint project in partnership with Sports Tech Advisory Group, which specializes in implementing advanced sports technologies, and Sporfie, a venture of Nagravision, a leading provider of live streaming, clipping, and instant replay technology.
STAIDIUM Baseball technology allows clients to view games from behind home plate and the outfield simultaneously and offers a developmental view that incorporates multiple angles of pitchers, hitters, and runners all in sync. Sports Advisory Group partners Jason Henley, a former college football player, and Bryan Hayes, an experienced baseball front office executive, helped tailor the technology for baseball.
“Our group at STAIDIUM could not be more excited about this opportunity to work with seasoned professionals and industry insiders like Jason and Bryan. They bring years of knowledge and expertise in the sport of baseball and their knowledge of the baseball landscape was instrumental in bringing this project from concept to product,” says Dave Cochran, Managing Director of STAIDIUM U.S.
“As we venture into this new partnership with STAIDIUM, we are thrilled to bring our expertise in sports technology to enhance the viewing and player development experience in baseball. The integration of AI-based, automated broadcast cameras and advanced technology solutions is set to revolutionize how games are streamed and analyzed. This innovative approach not only offers a unique viewing experience for fans but also provides invaluable insights for player development and scouting,” says Jason Henley, Co-Founder of Sports Tech Advisory Group.
“STAIDIUM’s cutting-edge AI camera systems are revolutionizing the athlete experience by delivering professional-quality video that caters to the diverse needs of players, coaches, and scouts. By enhancing visibility for instruction, evaluation, and analytics that are vitally dependent on STAIDIUM’s quality and angles, STAIDIUM is setting the standard for sports engagement and talent development,” says Bryan Hayes, Co-Founder of Sports Tech Advisory Group.
Combining STAIDIUM’s AI-based broadcast cameras with Nagravision’s Sporfie streaming platform enables STAIDIUM Baseball Group to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to consumer viewers as well as commercial player development and scouting departments. Users can save highlights in real time or when replaying footage, review plays directly from the sidelines, and view frame-by-frame footage from multiple angles.
"Providing cost-effective production solutions at scale is a challenge and one which our cutting-edge technology at Nagravision meets with Sporfie, helping to capture, clip, and seamlessly share content,” says Chris Neilson, Business Development Director at Nagra Sport. “We are delighted to support the vision and dedication of STAIDIUM to transform the live streaming experience and enhance the scouting and coaching of US clubs and leagues."
“We have several working projects with Nagravision’s Sporfie over the last year and look forward to continuing to launch new products going forward. From the beginning, Chris Neilson, Director of Business Development at Nagra Sport, has been a huge supporter and proponent of what STAIDIUM is doing to change the sports streaming landscape and we appreciate his loyal support,” says Cochran.
STAIDIUM Baseball Group plans to launch its first installations on the baseball fields at the Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) in Mesa, AZ, one of the largest youth sports and entertainment facilities in North America. AAG is a 320-acre park that features a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, eSports arena, indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, 8 baseball and adult softball fields, 16 fastpitch softball and little league baseball fields, 20 basketball courts, 41 pickleball courts, 12 beach volleyball courts, and 23 futsal courts. The facility also offers an obstacle course racing park, gymnastics center, dance studio, cheer center, sports performance center and a 2.7-acre lawn for concerts and events. Millions of people visit AAG each year to attend professional, club and recreational sporting events as well as family events, concerts and more.
STAIDIUM U.S. uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver fully-automated, live sports streaming. STAIDIUM is managed by veteran executive David Cochran. STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of Germany-based sports technology company Sporttotal AG.
To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.
About SPORTTOTAL AG / STAIDIUM U.S.
To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/.
