EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation

08.08.2023 09:00:04
STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation
STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation to Develop State-of-the-Art Registration Platform
DALLAS, 08 August 2023 STAIDIUM U.S. has announced a partnership with the Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF), the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation (AGHF), and the Tier I Hockey Federation (THF) that calls for the creation of a custom player and coach registration platform for each league.
STAIDIUM technology will power the platform, which will streamline the registration and compliance processes for over 20,000 youth hockey players from more than 1,000 teams. This will contribute to accurate reporting, efficient fee and waiver collection, and user-friendly functionality, enabling each league to more efficiently operate its business.
Im excited to partner with STAIDIUM, said Tony Zasowski, BBSG VP of Leagues and Tournament. They are an innovative, new technology company that will enhance and streamline the Federations registration process. I look forward to a long relationship with STAIDIUM and integrating it more into the day-to-day operations and experience of the AHF, AGHF, and THF.
The registration platform is a new addition to STAIDIUMs technology portfolio, which also includes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live streaming and performance analytics.
Were thrilled to team up with the AHF, AGHF, and THF to solve a common industry challenge: integrating multiple registration and compliance processes into one easy-to-use system that can generate accurate reporting, fee and waiver collection, said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S. This expansion into registration technology is an exciting new growth area for us, and we look forward to it complementing our AI-powered live streaming offering.
To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.
