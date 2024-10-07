EQS-News: STAIDIUM Welcomes Michael Hibbert as Senior Vice President

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

STAIDIUM Welcomes Michael Hibbert as Senior Vice President



07.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dallas, 07 October 2024 - STAIDIUM, the leading technology company for automated streaming and analysis solutions in sports, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Hibbert as Senior Vice President, a strategic addition to our leadership team aimed at enhancing our presence in the media and technology sectors.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge from prestigious organizations such as CBS, HBO, The New York Times, Viacom, intive, and MediaKind. His extensive background includes leading innovative projects that have fundamentally transformed how audiences engage with content, making him a valuable asset as we adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of our industry.

"Michael's exceptional leadership skills and extensive expertise will be pivotal in driving STAIDIUM's strategic initiatives forward," said Kevin Moore, Managing Director. "His ability to inspire teams and foster collaboration will ensure we remain aligned and motivated as we pursue our goals."

Known for his commitment to team empowerment, Michael has a proven track record of cultivating an environment where creativity and collaboration thrive. His vision and guidance are expected to propel STAIDIUM into its next phase of growth and innovation.

STAIDIUM is a Dallas-based sports technology company building the future of fully-automated sports streaming. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, STAIDIUM’s state-of-the-art camera and streaming platform delivers professionally-produced broadcasts and integrated coaching tools — all without requiring manual interaction. STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of Germany-based sports technology company SPORTTOTAL AG.

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.

About SPORTTOTAL AG / STAIDIUM U.S.

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates high-traffic portals through sporttotal.tv in Germany and staidium.net in the US, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology, which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Media house “FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.

To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/.