EQS-News: Status of the share buyback: 4 to 8 December 2023

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Status of the share buyback: 4 to 8 December 2023



12.12.2023 / 09:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

In the period from 4 to 8 December 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,465 treasury shares at a value of EUR 169,436.75.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9 November 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com