|
12.12.2023 09:42:13
EQS-News: Status of the share buyback: 4 to 8 December 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
In the period from 4 to 8 December 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,465 treasury shares at a value of EUR 169,436.75.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9 November 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
12.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1795065
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1795065 12.12.2023 CET/CEST
