12.12.2023 09:42:13

EQS-News: Status of the share buyback: 4 to 8 December 2023

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Status of the share buyback: 4 to 8 December 2023

12.12.2023 / 09:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

In the period from 4 to 8 December 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,465 treasury shares at a value of EUR 169,436.75.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9 November 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

12.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1795065

 
End of News EQS News Service

1795065  12.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795065&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

