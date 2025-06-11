EQS-News: Successful roadshow continues: SYNBIOTIC keeps expanding its presence in the cannabis and hemp industry

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Conference/Statement

Successful roadshow continues: SYNBIOTIC keeps expanding its presence in the cannabis and hemp industry



11.06.2025 / 11:48 CET/CEST

The European medical cannabis and industrial hemp group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) is increasingly benefiting from its strong visibility and attention in the cannabis industry - and investors and shareholders are also benefiting from this. "We are currently holding discussions on all channels with existing and potential investors who have become aware of us and our business model through our presence at various events," says Daniel Kruse, Managing Director of SYNBIOTIC. "And we will continue to pursue this high-profile strategy."



Talman House and ICBC



In April 2025, SYNBIOTIC and GOC NEXUS presented their strategic partnership to international investors at the Talman event "Shape the Future of Cannabis Investment" in Berlin. Immediately afterwards, SYNBIOTIC, GOC NEXUS and WEECO Pharma exhibited at the ICBC in Berlin. Talman House is a members-only service that connects investors with successful cannabis companies in Europe and around the world. The International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) is the largest B2B event for political and business leaders in the cannabis industry in Europe.



BvCW, EIHA and Mary Jane



In May 2025, SYNBIOTIC sponsored the Parliamentary Evening of the German Cannabis Industry Association (BvCW) in Berlin. In June 2025, the group of companies will once again be represented at two events in the German capital: the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) conference and Mary Jane, the world's largest cannabis event.



Daniel Kruse will be attending the 22nd conference of the European Industrial Hemp Association from 11 to 13 June 2025 at the Dorint Kurfürstendamm in a dual function: firstly as Managing Director of SYNBIOTIC and secondly as President of the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA). The conference is regarded as one of the largest of its kind on the subject of industrial hemp worldwide. Kruse will be speaking on topics including "Germany: a new regulatory approach". SYNBIOTIC is also involved as an exhibitor.



From 19 to 22 June 2025, over 500 exhibitors from all over the world will be presenting at Mary Jane on the exhibition grounds in Berlin. SYNBIOTIC will be part of this largest and unique cannabis event in the world with a team on site. The organisers are expecting over 60,000 visitors. SYNBIOTIC will be taking part in a panel on "Building a cannabis industry - experiences and assessments" as part of the cannabis industry conference taking place at the same time, and SYNBIOTIC subsidiary Cannexo will be taking part in a panel on "Cuttings, seeds, cultivation equipment - quality standards in home cultivation".



Cannabis and Hemp in Germany - what's next?



On 23 February 2024, the German Bundestag passed the Act on the Controlled Use of Cannabis and on the Amendment of Other Regulations (Cannabis Act). On 22 March 2024, the Cannabis Act (KCanG) was discussed and approved by the Federal Council. In order to assess the impact on society, an accompanying close-meshed evaluation is planned. This "open-ended evaluation" announced by the new federal government in its coalition agreement is due to start in October 2025.



"Cannabis and hemp are increasingly being used as a versatile tool to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time - from chronic pain to reducing



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of medical cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products.

