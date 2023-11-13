|
13.11.2023 17:30:10
EQS-News: SUSE S.A. announces delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|
EQS-News: SUSE S.A.
/ Key word(s): Delisting
SUSE S.A. announces delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange
SUSE S.A. (the “Company”) announces today that following receipt of shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 13 November 2023, the Company has merged into Marcel New Lux IV.
As a consequence of the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which are available at https://ir.suse.com, and the voting results of today’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Marcel New Lux IV S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme), registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B279240, the Company has been merged into Marcel New Lux IV S.A. via a merger by absorption and has ceased to exist.
Marcel New Lux IV S.A., the absorbing company, has been renamed SUSE S.A. and moved its registered office to 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1258 Luxembourg.
As a result of the merger, the Company’s shares with ISIN: LU2333210958 previously admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, have been delisted from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
ENDS
13.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
|WKN:
|SUSE5A
|Indices:
|,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1771275
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1771275 13.11.2023 CET/CEST
