EQS-News: TeamViewer SE: Conversion into European stock corporation completed

TeamViewer SE: Conversion into European stock corporation completed



16.03.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST

TeamViewer SE: Conversion into European stock corporation completed

Goppingen, 16 March 2023 - TeamViewer completed its conversion from TeamViewer AG into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) on 15 March 2023. The conversion was adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 and through registration in the German commercial register (HRB 745906) is formally implemented. The legal formation of an SE underlines TeamViewers commitment as a future-oriented European software company with an international employee base.

The existing two-tier corporate governance model remains unchanged, as do the persons on these Boards. The Management Board will continue to act as the managing body and the Supervisory Board will continue to act as the supervisory body. The conversion will generally have no effect on existing contractual and shareholding relationships. The shares of TeamViewer SE continue to be listed under ISIN DE000A2YN900. The headquarters of TeamViewer SE will remain in Goppingen, Germany.

Following the conversion, TeamViewer is establishing a World Works Council, a global body of employee representatives to further strengthen employee engagement. The Council will enable and ensure direct dialogue with management, as well as consultation and information of employees in cross-border matters. This further underlines and fosters the open and international corporate culture of the TeamViewer Group.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the companys foundation in 2005, TeamViewers software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.