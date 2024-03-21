|
EQS-News: technotrans increases revenue by 10 % and confirms strategic targets for 2025
technotrans increases revenue by 10 % and confirms strategic targets for 2025
Sassenberg, March 21, 2024 - The technotrans Group continued its growth trajectory and ended the 2023 financial year with a 10 % increase in revenue to € 262.1 million (previous year: € 238.2 million). Consolidated EBIT remained almost constant at € 14.2 million (previous year: € 14.3 million) despite one-time costs. The EBIT margin reached 5.4 % (previous year: 6.0 %). The return on capital employed (ROCE) of 13.3 % was at the previous year's level. Free cash flow turned back positive with a significant year over year increase of € 16.5 million to € 12.8 million. The focus market Energy Management achieved the highest revenue growth with an increase of 76 %. technotrans ended the financial year with an order backlog of € 74 million. The corresponding book-to-bill ratio was 0.9. A strategy review conducted in the period under review confirmed the Group's overall strategic direction. As part of this, the market for highly specific laser applications will be classified as an additional technotrans focus market with effect from the 2024 financial year. For the 2024 financial year, the Board of Management expects consolidated revenue between € 245 and € 270 million with an EBIT margin between 5.5 % and 7.5 % and a ROCE in the range of 14.0 % to 16.0 %. The strategic targets for 2025 have been confirmed.
"technotrans once again significantly increased its consolidated revenue in the 2023 financial year. The growth of almost 80 % in the focus market Energy Management deserves special mention. The major order for the cooling of innovative fast-charging posts from ADS-TEC Energy and the entry into the market for liquid-cooled data centers are significant milestones in the company's development," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
Group revenue up 10%, free cash flow significantly increased
The ROCE of 13.3 % is on previous year's level. Consolidated net profit for the year amounted to € 8.5 million, € 0.4 million below previous year. Earnings per share decreased by € 0.05 to € 1.24 (previous year: € 1.29). Free cash flow turned back positive and increased significantly to € 12.8 million (previous year: € -3.7 million) mainly due to net cash inflows from net working capital. The equity ratio remained constant at a solid level of 56.0 %.
Revenue in the Technology segment increased by 10.8 % to € 199.6 million (previous year: € 180.2 million). The temporary charges outlined above led to a decline in EBIT to € 5.2 million (previous year: € 7.3 million). The segment's EBIT margin reached 2.6% (previous year: 4.1%). The Services segment generated sales growth of 7.8% to € 62.5 million (previous year: € 58.0 million). Segment EBIT increased to € 9.0 million (previous year: € 7.0 million), the profit margin increased significantly to 14.4% (previous year: 12.0%).
Focus market Energy Management increases revenue by 76 %
Strategy review confirms strategic direction
Change in the Board of Management
Dividend proposal
Outlook
technotrans is continuing to implement and execute the strategy Future Ready 2025. The measures derived from the strategy review are already being implemented. Improving profitability and strengthening the market-focus of the organization are key priority. For the 2024 financial year, the Board of Management expects consolidated revenue between € 245 million and € 270 million with an EBIT margin of 5.5 % to 7.5 %. ROCE is expected in the range of 14.0 % to 16.0 %. In addition, the Board of Management confirms its mid-term forecast of achieving revenue in the range of € 265 million to € 285 million with an EBIT margin between 9.0 % and 12.0 % and ROCE above 15 % in the 2025 financial year.
"We would like to thank our employees for their commitment in the financial year 2023. We are starting the new financial year 2024 with a sharper strategic focus and a high level of motivation. Increasing profitability is our top priority. We want to achieve this in particular by the consistent further development of the Group's market-orientation," says Michael Finger.
Further information at: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
