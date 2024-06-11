EQS-News: technotrans reports positive drupa results: Sustainable solutions generate significant interest in the industry

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans reports positive drupa results: Sustainable solutions generate significant interest in the industry



Future-proof cooling and fluid technology presented

Synergy of energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness in exhibition focus

Increasing demand for solutions with natural refrigerants

Close location networking ensures holistic service worldwide

Sassenberg/Düsseldorf, June 11, 2024 – Reliable technology for the megatrends of the print industry: technotrans looks back on a successful drupa 2024 and records concrete project enquiries. The combination of sustainability and cost-effectiveness received particularly positive feedback. technotrans presented energy-efficient and resource-conserving solutions that reduce operating costs and simultaneously lower the carbon footprint. There was also significant interest at the booth in the new generation of devices with natural refrigerant R290 and forward-looking solutions in the field of automation.

"The positive feedback and numerous discussions at the exhibition show that our focus on energy-efficient solutions for resource conservation, the expansion of automation, and the digitalisation of our services have addressed the needs of printing press manufacturers," says Peter Böcker, responsible for the print division at technotrans. He emphasised that sustainability, as a global megatrend, is more present than ever in the print industry. "In this field, we are the leading provider with proven device series that will continue to meet all guidelines and standards in the future," Böcker emphasises.

Among the technotrans exhibition highlights were systems with natural refrigerant R290, such as the alpha.c combination unit for dampening solution preparation and inking unit tempering, and the modular ECOtec.chiller xtend. In addition, the thermal management specialist presented the development of an innovative ink squeezing device for automated ink supply from standard containers. This is a crucial step towards expanding automation in ink supply.

Convincing expansion of services

Through the close networking of its locations, technotrans is able to support machine manufacturers and users worldwide with targeted advice, installation, commissioning, and service. "Our global network builds trust – our service is reliable," stresses Böcker. Furthermore, the technology group is focusing on the expansion of its service offerings. technotrans is making after-sales service sustainable and is consistently focusing on digitalisation to increase speed and efficiency while minimising the carbon footprint. The expansion of remote service and the use of augmented reality were particularly highlighted at the exhibition. "The integration of digital technologies into our service area shows that we are continuously evolving and proactively responding to the needs of our customers," Böcker says.

During the exhibition, technotrans already recorded several concrete project enquiries for customer-specific cooling and fluid systems. "This year's drupa was a complete success for us. The intensive exchange in Düsseldorf reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of the industry through pioneering and sustainable solutions. True to our exhibition motto: 'Empowering the future of print'," says Böcker.



About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 18 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,600 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.