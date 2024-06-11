EQS-News: technotrans reports positive drupa results: Sustainable solutions generate significant interest in the industry

|
technotrans reports positive drupa results: Sustainable solutions generate significant interest in the industry
Sassenberg/Düsseldorf, June 11, 2024 – Reliable technology for the megatrends of the print industry: technotrans looks back on a successful drupa 2024 and records concrete project enquiries. The combination of sustainability and cost-effectiveness received particularly positive feedback. technotrans presented energy-efficient and resource-conserving solutions that reduce operating costs and simultaneously lower the carbon footprint. There was also significant interest at the booth in the new generation of devices with natural refrigerant R290 and forward-looking solutions in the field of automation.
"The positive feedback and numerous discussions at the exhibition show that our focus on energy-efficient solutions for resource conservation, the expansion of automation, and the digitalisation of our services have addressed the needs of printing press manufacturers," says Peter Böcker, responsible for the print division at technotrans. He emphasised that sustainability, as a global megatrend, is more present than ever in the print industry. "In this field, we are the leading provider with proven device series that will continue to meet all guidelines and standards in the future," Böcker emphasises.
Among the technotrans exhibition highlights were systems with natural refrigerant R290, such as the alpha.c combination unit for dampening solution preparation and inking unit tempering, and the modular ECOtec.chiller xtend. In addition, the thermal management specialist presented the development of an innovative ink squeezing device for automated ink supply from standard containers. This is a crucial step towards expanding automation in ink supply.
Convincing expansion of services
During the exhibition, technotrans already recorded several concrete project enquiries for customer-specific cooling and fluid systems. "This year's drupa was a complete success for us. The intensive exchange in Düsseldorf reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of the industry through pioneering and sustainable solutions. True to our exhibition motto: 'Empowering the future of print'," says Böcker.
