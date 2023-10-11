|
11.10.2023 10:29:13
EQS-News: technotrans SE: Appointment of Mr. Florian Herger as member of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
technotrans SE: Appointment of Mr. Florian Herger as member of the Supervisory Board
Sassenberg, October 11, 2023 - By resolution dated September 29, 2023, the Local Court of Münster appointed Mr. Florian Herger as a new member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE on a temporary basis until the next Annual General Meeting.
The legal appointment was made at the request of the Board of Management and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, after the Supervisory Board member Mr. Sebastian Reppegather resigned from office for personal reasons with effect from August 31, 2023. With the appointment of Mr. Herger, the Supervisory Board again consists of six members.
Mr. Herger is a proven financial expert with regards to his degrees in business administration, MBA and CFA as well as his many years of professional experience on the corporate, consulting and investor side. Currently, Mr. Herger is responsible for listed investments at Luxempart S.A..
About technotrans SE:
11.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1746313
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1746313 11.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:29
|EQS-News: technotrans SE: Appointment of Mr. Florian Herger as member of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
10:29
|EQS-News: technotrans SE: Bestellung von Herrn Florian Herger als Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Peter Hirsch, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Peter Hirsch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: technotrans steigert Konzernumsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2023 deutlich temporäre Effekte belasten Ergebnis (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases consolidated revenue in H1 2023 - temporary effects weigh on result (EQS Group)
Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|16,35
|1,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX knüpft an Vortagesgewinne an -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kommt es unterdessen zu einer Konsolidierung. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.