|
22.11.2023 09:00:07
EQS-News: technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA
Sassenberg, November 22, 2023 – Designed and developed specifically to meet the demands of high-end data centres, technotrans will start supplying cooling systems for high-performance servers to the USA at the beginning of 2024. The client and technology partner is an established major customer, a provider of data centre equipment. The order, with a volume in the single-digit million euro range, not only marks technotrans' entry into a fast-growing market, but also the start of a long-term co-operation with the prospect of increasing order volumes. The solution provided by technotrans is based on a direct liquid-cooling system (direct-to-chip cooling), which is particularly energy-efficient and works to effectively reduce the CO2 footprint of data centres.
There is a strong technology pull in the IT sector: the growing use of digital applications such as streaming, artificial intelligence and cloud services requires ever-increasing computing capacities, which is why the landscape for data centres is rapidly evolving. "With our cooling solutions, we provide a key technology that makes these leaps in performance possible in the first place. Thanks to our particularly energy-efficient cooling systems, we also support server park operators on their path to green IT - and this order is just the beginning, " says Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management.
High-performance servers require a customised and efficient liquid cooling system to ensure their long-term functionality. technotrans has developed a solution that meets these specific demands. Following initial prototypes, small-batch production and after passing validation tests, the solution provided by technotrans will be produced in series. The specialist for thermal management solutions has thus attained its first major order in this sector. With this product, the company is pursuing a clear strategy that is based on profitable growth resulting from series production and a broad application spectrum. “Our systems provide maximum flexibility to our customers: they are suitable for the use in newly built data centres as well as for retrofitting existing server parks. When more computing power and new hardware is required, the cooling requirements often increase - and technotrans has the ideal solution for this. Entering the rapidly growing market for the energy-efficient cooling of data centres represents a significant milestone in the company's strategic development. technotrans is thus tapping into important additional growth potential," emphasises Michael Finger.
The cooperation with the business partner thus focuses on continuous business development. The order volume in the single-digit millions is expected to double as early as the coming year and continue to increase thereafter. The aim is to gradually intensify the collaboration between technotrans and the provider of data centre equipment in order to take a leading position in the market.
For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1778753
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1778753 22.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.23
|EQS-News: technotrans supplies liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA (EQS Group)
|
22.11.23
|EQS-News: technotrans liefert Flüssigkeitskühlsysteme für High-Performance-Server in die USA (EQS Group)
|
07.11.23
|EQS-News: technotrans maintains revenue growth and realises EBIT rise in Q3 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.11.23
|EQS-News: technotrans setzt Umsatzwachstum fort und realisiert EBIT-Steigerung im 3. Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|EQS-News: technotrans SE: Appointment of Mr. Florian Herger as member of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|EQS-News: technotrans SE: Bestellung von Herrn Florian Herger als Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|19,45
|3,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen ohne große Veränderungen -- ATX kaum bewegt -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigen sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenfalls in der Gewinnzone. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.