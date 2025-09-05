EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. Releases Shareholder Letter

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Communications

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - September 5, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR) (“Telvantis” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based technology-driven telecommunications and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the release of a Shareholder Letter.

Dear Shareholders,

Not even ten months ago, the shell company trading under the ticker RDAR embarked on a new journey. The Common shareholders of this shell received substantial ownership in an international telecommunication business from Mexedia SPA. A new commercial CEO was hired and the company entered a turnaround program. Today, this company is an independent, stand-alone entity on track to reach $250-300 million in revenues for the year 2025 and recently reported strong positive momentum on all important operating metrics in the first half of the year.

With this letter we want to express our gratitude to our shareholders as well as to our team and industry partners. A summary and update of our achievements and ambitions is summarized below.

What we have achieved

First and foremost, the company’s operations improved dramatically over the difficult year 2024. Business activity picked up substantially, as did gross margin and first indications of operating leverage became visible. We discussed the financial performance in detail in our investor call this week and answered investor questions. Our business and brand perception has improved as well, driven by hard commercial work and solid technological and financial operations. Maickel Abdou and his team have done a phenomenal job this year. We have also started to roll out messaging services and are preparing the launch of more sophisticated products and services.

On the administrative side we audited the operations to US public market standards within the first months of 2025 and now have an operational structure and team in place to support a regulated market listing. All legacy obligations were settled or paid and the reverse merger process is also fully concluded. A few administrative changes such as the ticker change are still underway and not always under our immediate control.

We believe achieving all these steps with a small team and the challenging background, over the course of a few months is a strong testament to the capabilities and dedication of the entire team.

What we have ahead of us

The market in which we operate today remains very large - many billion US dollars every year in transactions. However, most of our current offering is provided in a mature market, where volumes remain large but margins are difficult to capture. To address this challenge the company has undertaken a variety of strategic steps:

First, internally the company is rolling out new product offerings in our existing markets and in combination with our unique financing instruments, we remain confident to deliver growth in the coming years. We released multiple press releases that inform you about this aspect of the business. At the same time, cash available in our business should be best invested where the best returns are earned. This can also be outside our conventional market today. We equally continue to prudently scrutinize costs and realize continuous savings. Unfortunately, public companies carry certain fixed costs (such as audit costs and D&O insurance) that are impossible to avoid.

Second, with the initial US-based acquisition, which is on track to close in the coming weeks, we opened an entirely new strategic path for the business. We will be updating the market shortly about the details of this strategy at the nexus of fiber telecommunication infrastructure, edge data centers, niche acquisitions and workforce development. The benefits of this strategy are manifold. The new businesses will benefit from our extensive expertise in financing instruments in the telco industry and our operating backbone. At the same time, we will be entering a fast growing market, where we anticipate to capture substantial recurring revenues over time. The partnerships we are building already in these new operations are based on decades of industry expertise, deep networks, entrepreneurial spirit and a shared mission.

We believe that this business plan provides a very solid and immediately profitable foundation for an uplisting to a major exchange in 2026. Today it is still premature to commit the company to any possible way of an uplisting. We planted the seeds for a variety of possible paths, including direct listings, mergers or SPAC acquisitions, and continue to develop these opportunities in a methodical way.

Shareholder Feeback

We greatly appreciate the large amount of direct and open feedback of our shareholders and investors. It is our sincere objective to be as responsive and transparent as possible. All company disclosures and media releases have been timely and factual. Unfortunately, we will not be able to read anonymous emails or respond to threats or foul language in the future. We also recognize that not all shareholders might agree with the company’s direction or strategic decisions around capital allocation. The management team is always open to constructive feedback and individual opinions. Shareholders can rest assured that their opinions are heard and considered.

As recently disclosed, the RegA offering has been almost fully subscribed for the initial tranche of $1.5m. Once we are formally closing the anticipated acquisitions, we will be able to share the detailed calculation to demonstrate the immediate value creation for common shareholders. We believe this financing instrument is a very valuable tool for the organization to finance value accretive acquisitions in the short term, ahead of a possible uplisting.

Finally, most of the emails that reach us are concerned about the amount of outstanding common shares. While we appreciate the concern, we would like to emphasize the importance of earnings (or loss) per share as a key measure for the company’s value creation. These measures are in place and the capital structure (including debt and common equity) is a framework to optimize this measure. As a team, we have a firm and tested view on how to drive these numbers. Furthermore, we have committed the company to no reverse split this year and remain equally committed to our long-term goals as communicated earlier this year.

We hope this letter provides relevant insights into our business, the progress we have achieved, how we are capitalizing on the opportunities ahead of us and also how we navigate inherent uncertainties in our industry.

The management team remains committed to our common objectives and works hard to bring our ambitions to fruition. If you are already a shareholder, we are delighted that you have decided to join us on this journey.

Sincerely,

Daniel Contreras

CEO

About Telvantis

Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Telvantis Inc.

1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Email: ir@telvantis.com

Website: www.telvantis.com

Twitter/X: @Telvantis

LinkedIn: Telvantis

