EQS-News: The Marquie Group Subsidiary Negotiating WHIM Trademark Agreement With Industry Leader

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - (NewMediaWire) - January 24, 2024 - The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” “TMGI” or the “Company”) and its affiliate Simply Whim, via its licensor Global Holdings Network, is expected to enter into a coexistence agreement for the WHIM trademark with one of the largest beauty brands in the world.

The Marquie Group markets a comprehensive range of health and beauty products under the Whim brand, available on SimplyWhim.com, Amazon, and in their Public Square store. Whim, an evolving beauty brand, is renowned for its commitment to high-quality, safe, and effective products. The brand was created in response to the beauty industry's lack of standards and regulations, focusing on the health and well-being of its consumers.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to be at the forefront of the Whim Revolution with our partner, Simply Whim. Our collaboration in developing the Whim brand across various products, from skincare to nutritional beauty beverages, is significant. Whim is not just a brand; it embodies the very essence of purity and beauty.” Angell added, “As we continue building the Whim brand, we look forward to entering into a coexistence agreement shortly with Ulta, a leader in the industry.”

Whim was founded by Jacquie Angell, a resilient cancer survivor currently facing her third battle with the disease. Her acute awareness of the impact of products on health led her to identify a concerning gap in U.S. beauty industry standards and regulations. Jacquie remarked, "The urgency to fill this gap became apparent when we noticed ingredients banned in other countries still being used in the United States, many of which are toxic and potentially harmful. At Whim, beauty is more than skin deep; it's a harmonious combination of Nature, Nutrition, and Science.”

Whim skincare products are designed with multi-active ingredients to combat environmental skin damage and signs of aging. Jacquie Angell emphasized, “Our products are tailored to meet the skin's varying needs, not based on age. We believe that “Age is Not a Skin Type®”, a concept I trademarked to embody Whim's philosophy.” Whim prides itself on its product integrity, formulating beauty items free from harmful substances like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial colors or dyes. The products are also cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and made with non-GMO, sugar-free, fat-free, and carb-free ingredients, devoid of artificial colors or flavors.

Whim uniquely combines nutritious ingredients, antioxidants, amino acids, peptides, and botanicals from both land and sea. This commitment is evident in their adherence to FDA-mandated Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring each product's purity, potency, safety, and effectiveness. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, a testament to their confidence in their product range. Whim products are proudly made in the USA. The full product range is available at simplywhim.com.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Our products are presented to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life®, which holds the distinction of being the world’s longest-running syndicated music radio service.

