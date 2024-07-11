|
11.07.2024 14:00:03
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG acquires bicycle parts platform
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Platform Group AG acquires bicycle parts platform
Jungherz GmbH will be 90% owned by TPG in the future. The assets of the former Greendonkey GmbH were acquired prior to the transaction and transferred to the company. At the Nagold site, 30 employees work in the areas of online retail, platform, partners, and services.
Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of July 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Investor Relations
11.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1943523
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1943523 11.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!